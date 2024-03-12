GUIDANCE DOCUMENT
Draft Level 1 Guidance
Not for implementation. Contains non-binding recommendations.
This guidance is being distributed for comment purposes only.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA, Agency, or we) is announcing the availability of a draft guidance for industry entitled “Annual Reportable Labeling Changes for NDAs and ANDAs for Nonprescription Drug Products.” This draft guidance provides recommendations to applicants of approved new drug applications (NDAs) and abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) for nonprescription drug products on documenting minor labeling changes in the next annual report and provides examples of minor labeling changes that may be submitted in an annual report. The recommendations in this draft guidance address the types of minor labeling changes that may be appropriate to submit in an annual report to ensure that consumers have timely access to the most current labeling for a nonprescription drug product to ensure the product’s safe and effective use. We anticipate that these recommendations may assist industry in understanding the circumstances in which it would be appropriate to document minor changes in the applicant’s next annual report rather than submitting a prior approval supplement or “changes being effected” supplement, thereby reducing burden on industry and FDA.