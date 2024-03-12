Public hearing set for March 26 on Mercy Hospital relocation of intensive care, surgical services and closure of inpatient pediatric unit

News Release

March 12, 2024

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will hold a public hearing on March 26 at 6 p.m. on the relocation of Mercy Hospital Unity Campus (Fridley) intensive care services to the Mercy Campus (Coon Rapids), the relocation of Unity Campus surgical services to the Mercy Campus and the closure of the inpatient pediatric unit at Mercy Campus. All other Mercy pediatric services will remain in place.

According to the submission filed by Mercy Hospital, these transitions will allow Mercy Hospital to refocus resources to better serve patients and create much needed capacity for adult patients.

The hearing will be hosted by MDH’s Health Regulation Division to provide a forum for the community to discuss the change in services and available alternatives for Mercy Hospital patients at both campuses.

Participants can join the public hearing via the Microsoft Teams event: Allina Mercy Hospital Public Hearing or by calling 651-395-7448 and using the access code 904 013 548#. More information about the hearing, including accessibility accommodations and a form for public comment, can be found on the Allina Mercy Hospital Public Hearing webpage of the MDH website.

In June 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services or cessation in offering certain services. Details regarding the legislation are available at Minnesota Statutes, section 144.555.

