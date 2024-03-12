Former Bexley Assistant Finance Director Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in Payroll Withholding Scheme

COLUMBUS – A former assistant finance director for the city of Bexley pleaded guilty Monday to a felony count of tampering with records as part of a payroll withholding scheme, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Jessica Withem was ordered to pay restitution of $11,107.55 via the forfeiture of her Ohio Public Employees Retirement System retirement account and sentenced to six months of community control during an appearance in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirmed Withem had accessed the city’s payroll system and ceased deductions from her own paychecks for insurance, tax, pension, and other required withholdings.

SIU also determined Withem had added unauthorized paid leave to her earned balances and deposited a check intended for the city into her personal bank account.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 118 convictions resulting in more than $8.3 million in restitution (see?Map of SIU Convictions?since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

