SelectUSA Investment Summit 2024 to take place in June

VIETNAM, March 12 -

HÀ NỘI The US Embassy in Việt Nam held a conference yesterday in Hà Nội to open registration for the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2024, which has been scheduled to take place in June 23-26 in Washington DC.

US Ambassador in Việt Nam Marc E. Knapper highlighted the growing importance of the US-Việt Nam ties, especially since the two countries upgraded the bilateral relations from a Comprehensive Partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in September last year.

He said the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2024 remained the largest event to promote foreign direct investment in the US and a celebration of successfully connecting international companies, US economic development organisations and industry experts.

Knapper said since the first time a Vietnamese delegation joined the summit in 2016, Vietnamese businesses have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the US economy.

He encouraged Vietnamese businesses to join more than 2,300 international participants coming from 83 international markets at this year's event to explore investment and cooperation opportunities in key industries including energy, automotive, healthcare and financial services, among others. Participants will have opportunities to meet with representatives from Governors’ and Mayors’ economic development teams across the US.

The ambassador highlighted SelectUSA Tech, an important part of the SelectUSA Program, that provides support to tech startups, that are developing innovative tech products and services and planning to expand to the US market within the next two or three years.

Stephen Green, Counselor for Commercial Affairs at the US Embassy in Hà Nội said: “The United States is the largest consumer market in the world and a great choice for any Vietnamese company looking to go global.

“In four days at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, companies can efficiently make the connections and gather the information they need to start the process of growing in the United States – everything you need to know, all in one single location. Last year, Mission Vietnam led 30 delegates seeking business opportunities in the United States to the Investment Summit."

Speaking at the conference, Trần Mạnh Hùng from Baker McKenzie, said Vietnamese businesses that are interested in investing in the US must pay special attention to the country’s complex regulations, especially in areas related to intellectual property and personal data.

SelectUSA is the US government programme led by the US Department of Commerce that focuses on facilitating job-creating business investment in the US and raising awareness of the critical role that economic development plays in the US economy. Since its inception, SelectUSA has facilitated more than $200 billion in investment, creating over 200,000 US jobs. VNS