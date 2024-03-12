Submit Release
Vietnam Airlines to open Hà Nội - Munich direct flight from October

VIETNAM, March 12 - HÀ NỘI — The national carrier Vietnam Airlines will open direct flights between Hà Nội and Munich, one of the largest cities in Germany, starting from October 2024.

The flights will be operated using environmentally friendly Boeing 787 wide-body aircraft.

There will be two flights per week departing from Hà Nội on Friday and Sunday. The return flights from Munich to Hà Nội will depart on Monday and Saturday.

In addition to the Hà Nội-Munich route, Vietnam Airlines will also operate a weekly flight between HCM City and Munich. The flight will depart from HCM City on Monday and return from Munich on Tuesday.

Starting from December 2024, Vietnam Airlines plans to increase the frequency of flights between HCM City and Munich. There will be an additional flight departing from HCM City on Wednesdays, and the return flight from Munich will be on Thursdays. With the addition of this new destination, Vietnam Airlines will operate a total of four routes from both Hà Nội and HCM City to two major German cities including Frankfurt and Munich. — VNS

