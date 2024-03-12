A free virtual event for aspiring overseas property buyers or those considering an overseas move, and expatriates already abroad

Chase Buchanan Wealth Management Partners With Your Overseas Home at Free Virtual Event





Global expat wealth management and financial advisory team, Chase Buchanan, has joined forces with Your Overseas Home to deliver complementary guidance and information to attendees of a virtual event considering an overseas property purchase.

Held on Saturday, 16th March, the virtual event is free of charge and it will cover a broad range of topics, with guest speakers from Chase Buchanan providing presentations to offer participants valued advice and tips about taxation, pensions and the financial impacts of relocation.

The Your Overseas Home Virtual Event for Prospective Expatriates

The Your Overseas Home team collectively has over 100 years of experience assisting clients searching for a property abroad, from initial help planning viewings to advice on avoiding common real estate errors and support with the final purchase and move.

During the March 2024 event, Chase Buchanan will be exhibiting alongside experts in international property markets, global removals and shipping, visa application processes, and residency requirements.

The schedule includes the following slots:

09.00 – 09.30: Tax, Pensions and Other Financial Essentials of Your Move to France

11.30 – 12.00: Tax, Pensions and Other Financial Essentials of Your Move to Cyprus

13.15 – 13.45: Tax, Pensions and Other Financial Essentials of Your Move to Portugal

14.45 – 15.15: Tax, Pensions and Other Financial Essentials of Your Move to Spain

Each presentation will be delivered by a qualified, experienced Private Wealth Manager based in the local Chase Buchanan office. The speakers are highly accustomed to the financial and taxation landscape in each respective location. They work with individuals and families from around the world, both prior to their move and long-term, providing private financial planning and wealth management assistance.

Attending the Your Overseas Home Free Virtual Event

The event will begin at 8 am on Saturday, 16th March, and conclude at 4 pm, with 30 experts speaking and presenting throughout the day. Attendees must register their attendance by reserving an e-ticket, although the event is entirely free of charge to attend.

Participants can join the event at selected times to hear from experts in their field talking about specific topics, countries or aspects of their move that are most relevant or remain online throughout the event as they wish with exhibitors hosted in different online event rooms.

Designed for aspiring buyers, those considering a move overseas, and expatriates living in another country needing help buying a property, securing long-term residency status or managing their finances and taxes, the event can be accessed from any device with a stable internet connection.

Attendees will have opportunities to book conversations with some exhibitors or to establish contact with an advisor they would like to follow up with should they need more advice or guidance after the event has ended.

Chase Buchanan’s speakers will also be happy to answer questions live from the audience and will respond to as many requests as possible within the allocated time. Guests can use the virtual goodie bag feature at any point, where they can download resources, documents, and guides covering all the topics and areas discussed by the exhibitors and speakers during the day.

Finding Professional Help With an Overseas Property Purchase

Many expats rely on professional support to steer them through the property acquisition process, given the complexities of international property law, variable currencies and property markets, and taxation exposure for resident and non-resident homeowners.

Chase Buchanan Wealth Management and Your Overseas Home share a common goal of educating, supporting and guiding clients throughout, making the wealth management specialist an excellent addition to the roster of exhibitors at this latest event.

Lee Eldridge, Group CEO and Head of Investment Advisory at Chase Buchanan says, ‘We are delighted to be participating in the Your Overseas Home virtual event on 16th March, joining trusted experts from across the UK and USA, and offering overseas buyers access to a broad range of knowledge and advice. We'll be talking about all the key elements of tax and pension planning and aspects of financial management that can be pivotal to a successful property purchase and relocation'.

Participants are advised to register for their e-ticket in advance to avoid disappointment, with a straightforward enrollment form that requires a few basic details such as the location of interest, the attendee's name, and contact details.

More about Chase Buchanan - Visit Chase Buchanan YouTube Channel to access a range of webinars with Your Overseas Home

About Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management

Chase Buchanan is a highly regulated wealth management company that specialises in providing global finance solutions for those with a global lifestyle. We are global financial advisers, supporting expatriates around the world from our regulated European headquarters, and local offices across Belgium, Canada, Canary Islands, Cyprus, France, Malta, Portugal, Spain, UK and the USA.

Chase Buchanan Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission with CIF Licence 287/15.

