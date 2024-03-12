Aquafil to Participate in Roth Investor Conference

Submit Release
AQUAFIL S.P.A. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 36th ANNUAL ROTH CONFERENCE

Arco, Italy, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquafil SpA (ECNLF:OTCQX – ECNL:IM), based in Arco (TN) Italy, a pioneer of the circular economy, today announced that the Company will be participating in the 36th Annual Roth Conference. The Conference is being held March 17 – 19, 2024 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Dana Point, California.

Investors attending the conference are encouraged to request a one-on-one meeting with management through the conference’s on-line website or by directly contacting a Roth representative.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2024Registration.

For more on Aquafil, please go to https://www.aquafil.com/investor-relations/homepage/

About ROTH MKM
ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

About Aquafil SpA

Since 1965, the Aquafil Group has been a pioneer of the circular economy and a landmark in terms of quality and product innovation for Italy and the globe. We primarily manufacture Nylon 6 fibers and polymers but also Nylon 6.6 and Dryarn. Our flagship product is ECONYL® nylon, which revolutionizes the world of synthetic fibers through a closed-loop model.

Today, Aquafil remains a leader in the research of new production systems for sustainable development.


U.S. Contact:

Joe Hassett
joeh@gregoryfca.com
610-787-0464 (Cell)

 


