Family Bridges Breaks Boundaries, Impacting Over 200,000 Lives and Ending Family Trauma

Nonprofit Family Bridges focuses on marriage and relationship education, and empowering people through interactive, culturally relevant workshops and events.

Oak Brook, Illinois, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 2006, Family Bridges Inc., a social service organization, has assisted in relationship education and community empowerment, making significant strides in this particular area. With a resolute commitment to touching lives and ending the cycle of family trauma, Family Bridges has surpassed a monumental milestone, impacting over 200,000 individuals and revolutionizing the way psychology principles are applied in business and community settings. The organization operates its programs in many states including Chicago, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Phoenix, Arizona. They also operate overseas in Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala and Spain.

Family Bridges works on a collective impact model with its affiliates. Just like an “ice cream parlor,” where you get to choose flavors, affiliates are offered a variety of options tailored to their needs, from free resources like workshops and social media engagement to more intensive programs that require investment. The organization then trains and empowers affiliates, including non-profits, churches, schools, and businesses, both B2B and B2C, shareholders, donors, and philanthropic groups to utilize psychology principles effectively. By equipping these organizations with evidence-based curricula and resources, Family Bridges extends its reach far beyond its own programs, creating a network of advocates capable of addressing a myriad of relationship and mental health dynamics.

Family Bridges trains leadership skills, content, and various other approaches to these affiliates that would further effectively engage with parents, students, couples, and singles. This involves a process that includes delivering the content and curricula, as well as ensuring the organization has the necessary infrastructure to effectively engage and retain its employees. “We focus on intensive engagement rather than simply providing workshops or books. The training process leverages technological tools that facilitate the enrolment of new affiliates annually,” licensed clinical psychologist, founder, and CEO of Family Bridges, Dr. Alicia La Hoz, shares, ensuring that their affiliates can effectively utilize the organization’s resources.

The impact of Family Bridges’ work is not confined to individual participants; it extends to entire communities. Through partnerships with affiliates working in diverse settings such as prisons, schools, and domestic abuse shelters, Family Bridges reaches individuals who may otherwise lack access to such resources. By training facilitators and providing tailored content, the organization ensures that its programs are culturally sensitive and responsive to the needs of the communities they serve.

One innovative initiative spearheaded by Family Bridges is the Radio Soap Opera ¡Qué Gente, Mi Gente!. Recognizing the power of storytelling and entertainment in reaching diverse audiences, Family Bridges created a compelling drama series addressing real-life relationship challenges. By broadcasting in 26 radio markets worldwide, ¡Qué Gente, Mi Gente! has become a powerful tool for education and social change, particularly within the Latino community.

Moreover, Family Bridges has conducted a groundbreaking 5-year research study to evaluate the effectiveness of its programs. Spanning eight churches and involving diverse participants, focusing on Latinos, this study has provided valuable insights into the impact of relationship education on marriage satisfaction, parent-child relationships, and community engagement. The findings of this study not only validate the efficacy of the nonprofit’s approach but also inform future initiatives and partnerships.

However, despite the success of its programs, Family Bridges faces challenges in securing sustainable funding. While federal grants have been instrumental in supporting its initiatives, there is a growing need to diversify revenue sources and engage private donors. With less than fifty percent of funding coming from private donors, Family Bridges aims to increase this number and encourage more individuals to contribute to its mission of community empowerment.







