Intrommune Therapeutics Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Dr. Jonathan Rich and Hem Pandya

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrommune Therapeutics , Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing a patient-friendly treatment platform for people with peanut and other food allergies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jonathan Rich to its board of directors and Hem Pandya as Executive Chairman of the board of directors.



“We are delighted to welcome Hem Pandya as the Executive Chairperson of Intrommune’s Board of Directors and Dr. Jon Rich as a board member,” said Michael Nelson, CEO, Intrommune Therapeutics. “Hem and Jon bring decades of business and pharmaceutical leadership experience to our Board as we transition from a bootstrapped startup to a development stage biotechnology company.”

“With the successful completion of the Phase 1 / 2 OMEGA clinical trial in peanut allergic adults, Intrommune has made significant progress. I look forward to supporting the development of Intrommune’s demonstrated safe and convenient food allergy therapies,” said Hem Pandya.

Mr. Pandya brings over 25 years as an experienced pharmaceutical executive with a broad spectrum of commercial, operational, strategic and corporate development experience. Mr. Pandya currently serves as a strategic advisor to several healthcare companies including Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (DRL). Most recently he served as the Head of the Generic Products Division for Mayne Pharmaceuticals (a publicly traded Australian Company) and was instrumental in the sale of the division to DRL in 2023. Previously he served as an advisor to AmeriSourceBergen’s Global Sourcing Group. He was the co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Vensun Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a generic specialty pharmaceutical company which was sold to Strides Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2019. Prior to Vensun, he was the President & Chief Executive Officer of Teligent (IGI) Inc.

Along with serving as Executive Chairman for Intrommune, Mr. Pandya currently serves on the Board of Directors for Exchange Health, LLC, Senores Pharmaceuticals and on the Board of Advisors for Anodyne Nanotech, Inc. He also serves as a Director for non-profit organizations including the Boys and Girls Club of America of Mercer County, the Isles Foundation, and the Zimmerli Museum at Rutgers University.

“I am excited to support Intrommune’s team in their development of innovative treatments for food allergies delivered simultaneously as a patient brushes their teeth, which will provide options in an area with enormous unmet medical need,” said Jon Rich.

Dr. Rich is the retired CEO and Chairman of Berry Global, a Fortune 500 packaging company. Earlier in his career, he held executive positions with Goodyear and General Electric. He currently serves as a board member of Novolex LLC and is a Visiting Lecturer at the Johnson/Dyson School of Business at Cornell University.

About Peanut and Other Food Allergies

Food allergies affect more than 220 million people worldwide, including approximately 33 million people in the United States. Management of food allergies currently focuses on avoidance of exposure to triggering foods, though often such foods, including peanuts, are common ingredients in food products and therefore difficult to avoid. Many people with peanut allergy are accidentally exposed and experience potentially life-threatening reactions, including anaphylaxis, each year. Unfortunately, food allergy remains an area of tremendous unmet medical need.

About Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy™

Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy (OMIT) utilizes complex patented biochemical processes to stabilize and deliver allergenic proteins in a fully functional toothpaste. By simply brushing your teeth, the allergenic proteins are delivered to immunologically active areas of the oral cavity with the greatest potential for allergy desensitization. Success with allergy immunotherapy hinges on consistent exposure of a patient’s immune system to gradually “desensitize” the patient to the specific allergy trigger over time. OMIT presents advantages over other approaches to allergy immunotherapy due to its targeted delivery and simplified administration, which supports the potential for improved adherence.

About Intrommune Therapeutics

Intrommune , dedicated to improving and protecting the lives of people with food allergy, is developing the revolutionary oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) treatment platform for food allergies. OMIT is a patient-friendly solution for over 220 million people worldwide, including 33 million people in the United States, who suffer from life-altering food allergies. Intrommune Therapeutic’s lead product, INT301, has completed its Phase 1 clinical trial. All Phase 1 results along with future studies are intended to support OMIT as being a safe, effective and convenient therapy for patients who suffer from peanut allergy.

