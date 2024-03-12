The Old School Cruise- The World's Largest Concert Cruise ever sets sail out of Los Angeles over Cinco De Mayo Weekend
"Bringing Individuals of all diverse cultures together for a great first time in History Experience"LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Old School Cruise is proud to announce the largest festival concert cruise in music history. The Old School Cruise is back for its seventh year in 2024 and already sold-out in record time. The music event will take place simultaneously on 2 ships: aboard the luxurious Royal Caribbean International’s "Navigator of the Seas" and the “Carnival Radiance." Both ships will sail on Friday, May 3rd to Monday, May 6th, 2024 (Cinco de Mayo Weekend) departing from San Pedro and Long Beach harbors, California to Ensenada, Mexico.
The Old School Cruise ships will include many legendary artists including Kool and The Gang, The ZAPP Band, Morris Day and the Time, Cameo, Confunkshun, Evelyn "Champagne" King, The Bar-Kays, Midnight Star, Rose Royce, Club Nouveau, Trinere, Klymaxx, MC Magic, Johnny O, Lighter Shade of Brown, and many more.
Some of the unique hosts will include California's Top DJs- Connie Breeze & Jimmy Reyes (104.7 FM), Cece "The Mamacita" & Romeo (K-Day), Becky Lu (Art Laboe Collection), Angel Baby (NBC Radio), Noddy Roddy (Mega 97.9) as well as TV Film Producer and Personality Lou Pizzaro. This will be the most fantastic musical festival that has ever been on the High Seas!
These special music cruises will include concerts with all the Artists performing at the tremendous Pool Deck venue, The Main Theaters, and lounges throughout the ship. Also included are luxurious dining rooms, an assortment of food at the buffets, and other quick stops to satisfy every craving. The ships offer an assortment of onboard activities including a world-class spa and fitness centers, wide variety of bars and restaurants, sports court, arcades, art collections and auctions, and full-service casinos.
The Old School Cruise promises exceptional music, themed nights, and a funky brunch for an all-encompassing entertainment experience.
For more information for this once-in-a-lifetime music cruise, please visit TheOldSchoolCruise.com
https://www.facebook.com/OldSchoolCruise
https://www.instagram.com/theoldschoolcruise/?hl=en
https://www.tiktok.com/discover/the-old-school-cruise?lang=en
For Story Opportunities please contact Trevino Enterprises (818) 302-0030 or via email: reyna@trevinoenterprises.net / carlos@trevinoenterprises.net
ABOUT
The Old School Cruise is owned and managed by Cruising Agents Inc./Concert Cruise Events. They have been awarded Royal Caribbean and Carnival's Agency of the Year and have been selling travel for over 20 years. They specialize in music-themed cruises out of California, including the popular “Super Legends Cruise” and “The Old School Cruise”.
Reyna Trevino
Trevino Enterprises
+1 818-302-0030
reyna@trevinoenterprises.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok
Other
The Old School Cruise