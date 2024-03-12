CHP Conducts Sting Operations Resulting in Arrest of Suspects Linked to Carjacking Rings and Gangs in Oakland

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The California Highway Patrol has made 168 arrests and recovered 360 stolen vehicles in the East Bay as part of undercover sting operations and law enforcement surges in recent weeks.

OAKLAND — Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the results of targeted law enforcement operations conducted by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Oakland and the East Bay that resulted in the arrest of suspects linked to gangs, organized crime, and carjacking rings. Including the initial surge last month, CHP has now arrested 168 suspects, recovered 360 stolen vehicles, and seized 16 crime-linked firearms as part of the agency’s increased deployment in the East Bay.

WHAT GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID: “Through coordinated efforts like this, state and local law enforcement are disrupting criminal networks, apprehending dangerous individuals, and making our streets safer for all Californians. We will continue to invest resources, collaborate with local partners, and take decisive action to combat crime and uphold the rule of law in Oakland and across the state.”

“The California Highway Patrol is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all Californians,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Collaborating with our law enforcement partners in Oakland, we are making a difference — and making the entire East Bay region safer.”

Suspects were arrested by the CHP for charges including possession of stolen property, auto theft, transportation of narcotics, DUI, and felony gun possession, as well as arrests for outstanding warrants. The arrests were a result of undercover operations and uniformed patrol and were carried out in coordination with allied local law enforcement agencies in recent weeks following the initial surge that was announced on February 14, 2024.

The CHP continues to have an expanded and visible presence in Oakland focused on high-visibility enforcement to deter, investigate, and respond to criminal activity and will conduct additional unannounced operations in the East Bay. There are currently 72 CHP officers assigned to the greater Oakland area assisting in this role.

HOW WE GOT HERE: Today’s announcement builds on Governor Newsom’s efforts to improve public safety in the East Bay, including through a temporary CHP surge operation and increased enforcement focused on combating auto theft, cargo theft, retail crime, violent crime, and high-visibility traffic enforcement. In addition to increasing CHP’s presence, last month the Governor also announced a new partnership between the Governor’s Office, the California Department of Justice, the California National Guard, the California Highway Patrol, and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office (ACDAO) that will result in the deployment of attorneys and resources to boost law enforcement capacity to investigate, analyze, and prosecute suspects in violent, property, and serious drug-related crimes.

INVESTING IN OAKLAND: The Governor recently released Caltrans’ 10-Point Action Plan in support of the city’s efforts to improve street safety and beautification. The comprehensive plan outlines actionable steps the state is taking to further support the city through blight abatement efforts, homeless encampment resolutions, community outreach initiatives, employment opportunities, and other beautification and safety efforts. A detailed overview of the state’s investments in Oakland and Alameda County is available here.

FIGHTING CRIME: California has invested $1.1 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help locals hire more police, and improve public safety. Earlier this year, Governor Newsom called for new legislation to expand criminal penalties and bolster police and prosecutorial tools to combat theft and take down professional criminals who profit from smash and grabs, retail theft, and car burglaries. In 2023, as part of California’s Real Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

B-roll footage of CHP’s operations is available for download and use by the media here.

