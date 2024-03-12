Global Injection Molding Machines Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 16,964 million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 5.9%: Straits Research

Asia-Pacific leads injection molding machines market due to booming packaging industry in China, India & Indonesia. Europe follows with rising adoption of energy-saving electric machines. North America to see strong growth with high demand for all-electric machines.

New York, United States, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Injection molding is a mechanism that allows for the mass production of components. It operates by injecting molten materials into a mold. It is typically employed in mass production to manufacture thousands of similar things. Components produced by injection molding include metals, glassware, elastomers, and confections. Although thermoplastic and thermosetting polymers are the most common, other polymers exist. The real benefit of injection molding is its mass manufacturing capability. After initial costs are accounted for, the unit cost of injection-molded items is extraordinarily cheap. The ingredients, such as synthetic resins (plastics), are heated and melted before they are put into the mold and cooled to form the desired shape. This process is referred to as injection molding because it resembles the injection of fluids using a syringe. Materials are melted and poured into the mold, where they solidify before being removed and completed.

Utilizing injection molding machinery permits the actual mass production of injection-molded plastic components. The injection molding machine is the most effective and energy-efficient way of mass-producing plastic products. The rise of the global injection molding machines market is propelled by the multiple qualities of injection molding machines, such as their durability, user-friendliness, higher manufacturing rates and rapid production, and high quality. Rapidly increasing industrial investment and robust demand for injection-molded polymers in the automotive and healthcare industries are driving the expansion of the global injection molding machine market. In addition, industry leaders' manufacturing of energy-efficient, fully automated injection molding equipment stimulates the expansion of the injection molding market. Market participants provide injection molding machines in numerous sizes and designs to meet customers' needs.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/injection-molding-machines-market/request-sample

Advantage of Low Labour Cost and Mass Production Along with Material Flexibility and Low Production Waste to Drive the Global Injection Moulding Machines Market

According to Straits Research, “The global injection molding machines market size had a market share of USD 10,724 million in 2021, expected to advance to USD 16,964 million with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.” Injection molding is an automated process in which an automatic tool operates efficiently on an injection molding machine. Machines and robots perform the majority of injection molding. These persons are solely accountable for overseeing and managing the process. This automation reduces the labor costs of the process. This drop in labor expenditure is predicted to reduce the cost of manufacturing plastic components. In addition, injection molding can make many identical components every hour.

Increasing production rates and rapid injection molding output are predicted to boost global injection molding machines market growth. In addition, injection molding allows for producing plastic components with various finishes, including light texture, medium texture, pad printed, smooth, and screen printed. Consequently, it is projected that cheap labor costs and mass manufacturing associated with injection molding machines will promote market growth.

A vital characteristic of the injection-molding process is its capacity to use many types of plastic to make plastic things simultaneously. Manufacturers may use thermoplastics, thermosetting, or a combination of elastomers in injection molding to get the needed properties. This technique allows for producing more complicated objects with various forms and motifs. In addition, once the mold is prepared, the manufacturer can adjust the component's material and color. This factor is projected to drive the global market for injection molding machines. In addition, injection molding helps to reduce manufacturing waste. The majority of polymers produced by injection molding are recyclable.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific's injection molding machines market share will grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Due to the region's expanding demand for injection-molded plastics, it is projected that China, India, and Indonesia will contribute to expanding the Asia-Pacific injection molding machine market. This is due to the expansion of the packaging industry. In addition, significant companies such as NISSEI Plastic Industrial Co. Ltd. and Japan Steel Works Ltd. are employing various strategies, such as cooperation, acquisition, and others, to accelerate the expansion of the market.

Europe will hold the second largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Due to their high quality and energy efficiency, there has been a surge in the usage of all-electric injection molding machines in Europe. In addition, major market participants are spending considerable effort to deliver injection molding machines that fulfill the requirements of their clients by supplying customized and machine-type-based machines. Europe's economic expansion has led to a larger consumer market, indirectly benefiting the injection-molded plastics industry. In addition, the growth of the packaging, automotive, and electrical appliance industries is expected to increase the need for injection-molded plastics, boosting the market for injection molding equipment in Europe.

Key Highlights

Based on clamping force, the segment of more than 500 tons is estimated to hold the largest market share with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Based on machine type, the hydraulic segment is estimated to have the largest market share with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Based on the solution, the new sales segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Based on pressure type, the high-pressure segment is estimated to hold the largest share with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the automotive sector is expected to have the largest market share with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players in the Market

ARBURG

ENGEL

Haitian International

Husky Injection Molding Systems

KraussMaffei Group

Milacron Holdings Corp.

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

The Japan Steel Works

Ube Industries, Ltd.

BMB S.P.A.

Nigon

Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd

Market News

In 2022, ENGEL inaugurated a new Packaging Centre to help customers boost production cell performance and ensure competitiveness.

In 2022, ENGEL and Werner Koch Maschinentechnik jointly developed an OPC UA interface to integrate machines for mixing and dosing thermoplastic materials on injection molding machines.

Global Injection Moulding Machines Market: Segmentation

By clamping force

Less Than 200 Tons Force

200 To 500 Tons Force

More Than 500 Tons Force

By machine type

Electric

Hybrid

Hydraulic

By solution

New Sales

Aftermarket

By pressure type

Low Pressure

High Pressure

By application

Automotive

Packaging

Electronics

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Toy Making

Building & Construction

Home Appliances

Others

By region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

LAMEA

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/injection-molding-machines-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (India)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com