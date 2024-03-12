Star Power Design: Celebrity Interior Designer Cheryl Eisen Launches Highly Anticipated Firm, Eisen Design House

The firm’s launch signifies a distinct approach to interior design, setting the company apart from the luxury staging of Eisen's Interior Marketing Group.

New York, NY, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned designer Cheryl Eisen, celebrated for her longstanding success as CEO and founder of the leading real estate staging firm in the United States, Interior Marketing Group (IMG), today unveiled the launch of Eisen Design House (EDH), her much-anticipated interior design firm. Through EDH, Eisen formally differentiates the scope of IMG’s offerings by providing a new level of bespoke interior design that continues to redefine luxury living.

Having provided interior design to luxury clients worldwide for more than ten years, Eisen felt it was time to separate the two design branches with an official designation.

“Our interior design team and the staging department have been operating independently since the beginning.“ says Eisen. “With Eisen Design House, our team is focused on creating spaces that reflect individual taste and elevate the art of living. Our aesthetic prioritizes innovation and balance, tailoring each space to convey a timeless yet contemporary design.”

As leader of the interior design team at IMG for the past three years, EDH Director of Design Shannon Slattery brings more than ten years of industry experience from prestigious AD100 design firms. Slattery holds a BFA in Interior Design from Parsons School of Design and studied interior design abroad at the Florence University of the Arts.

“Our design philosophy is rooted in layered texture and tone alongside bespoke details that give each project its individuality,” says Slattery. “We craft narratives through our designs. Each project reflects an intersection of the individuals who inhabit them and the elevated aesthetic for which our work is known.”

Slattery and the entire team at Eisen Design House are dedicated to transforming interiors into havens of style, comfort, and individual expression. For more information on Eisen Design House and to explore the possibilities of bespoke luxury, visit www.eisendesignhouse.com.

ABOUT EISEN DESIGN HOUSE

Eisen Design House (EDH) is a New York-based interior design studio by celebrity designer Cheryl Eisen. From bespoke furnishings to captivating layouts, the firm transforms spaces into layered, welcoming, and timeless homes. For more information, visit www.eisendesignhouse.com.

ABOUT INTERIOR MARKETING GROUP

Interior Marketing Group (IMG) is the largest full-service property marketing and luxury design firm in the nation. IMG's award-winning staging and interior marketing services enable the most coveted properties and developments in the world to sell faster and at greater multiples than the market's average. IMG is regularly featured in publications including Forbes, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Interior Design Magazine, Inc. Magazine, Robb Report, Vogue, and on major television networks including Bravo TV, NBC, CBS, and Fox. For more information, visit www.imgnyc.com.

Abbi Sierra Interior Marketing Group 646-693-6013 abbi@imgnyc.com