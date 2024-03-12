Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names Chris Bahr as Overall Recipient of 2024 Pros to Know Award

MANSFIELD, Texas, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TA Services , a premier, full-service third-party logistics provider, announces Chris Bahr, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, as an overall winner of the 2024 Pros to Know award presented by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain. This prestigious recognition is for the overall winner in the Top Shippers category, honoring professionals who have made outstanding contributions in the transportation space.



"It's truly an honor to be recognized as the overall winner in the Top Shippers category in this year's Pros to Know awards," said Bahr. "It reinforces my passion for logistics and my obligation to share knowledge and resources with others in the supply chain industry. I feel privileged to be a part of such a fantastic team at TA Services where I am able to do just that."

Last year was a busy one for Bahr. He and his team realized numerous successes including:

Mapping major operations systems integrations from acquisitions

Creating a new and improved brokerage operations model resulting in a 30% productivity increase

Creating a new Broker Dashboard

Implementing a new carrier onboarding and vetting system

Revamping major upgrades to organizational pricing tools

Producing data-driven reporting like trend line reports for significant increases in visibility

"Chris is a data-driven problem-solver who empowers self-sufficiency in his leadership style, one that has proven beyond exceptional this past year. I am thankful to have Chris on the TA team; his expertise and dedication to our shippers, carriers, and employees is nothing short of admirable. Chris is always learning something new and seeking out opportunities to put that knowledge to use and drive efficiencies within our organization. But what makes Chris an exceptional leader is his self-imposed duty to share that information with others, making him a truly valuable asset to the entire supply chain industry. I know that Chris is always up to the task to create the most comprehensive and customizable logistics solutions for shippers," said Scott Schell, President and CEO at TA Services.

When asked about the outlook for 2024, Bahr said, "I have substantial goals for myself and TA Services. I’m dedicated to help in any way I can to grow our business organically and through M&A activity. I’m also focused on incorporating more technology and automation into some of our internal processes. Advancing our use of technology will help with process efficiency and provide a reliable, simplified work experience for our people. For example, I'm looking forward to automating some tasks for our Carrier Services team to make their jobs both easier and more conducive for a seamless onboarding carrier experience. The logistics industry has had a rough couple of years, but I'm excited to confront the challenges of 2024 head-on and I have an enthusiastic outlook because of the exceptional talent at TA Services."

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision makers, pioneers of change and growth. They've spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible, possible.”

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s March 2024 issue, which will be distributed at MODEX 2024 and at https://www.sdcexec.com/.

Click here to view the full list of winners or visit https://www.sdcexec.com/awards to learn more about other Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

About TA Services

Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas with offices located in strategic markets throughout North America, TA Services, Inc. has been operating for more than 37 years and provides a wide range of third-party logistics services including managed transportation, warehousing and fulfillment, multi-modal freight brokerage and cross-border logistics. TA Services is a division of Birmingham-based PS Logistics. For more information: www.taservices.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d29f3393-4739-49bf-9055-85e71e55ad04

