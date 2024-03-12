Submit Release
OSCE gathers youth, local authorities in Albania to encourage engagement for better air quality and health

About 70 members of Youth Councils and local authorities from the municipalities of Elbasan, Shkodra and Roskovec actively engaged in a comprehensive training seminar on improving air quality in their communities.

The main objective of the workshops that took place from 6 to 12 March 2024 was to educate young participants about the main sources of air pollution and to encourage them to propose measures and initiatives to improve air quality. The training sessions featured presentations from the OSCE Presence in Albania, municipal focal points and the Environmental and Territorial Management Institute (ETMI). Prof. Besnik Bare, a distinguished member of the Academy of Sciences of Albania, held a special session emphasizing the critical link between air pollution and public health.

The members of the Youth Councils acknowledged their key role as advocates for environmental protection within their territories and committed to share the knowledge gained during the workshops with other youth, especially those from vulnerable groups.

The activities were part of the extra-budgetary project of the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities “Responses to security risks from climate change in South-Eastern Europe”, which, in Albania, is co-ordinated by the OSCE Presence with ETMI as implementing partner.

