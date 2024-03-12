Health-ISAC Supports Health Industry Cybersecurity Strategic Plan

Joint effort gives measurable objectives toward resilience within 5 years

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health-ISAC, a non-profit, member driven organization is pleased to contribute to the Health Industry Cybersecurity Strategic Plan ” (HIC-SP), recently published by the Healthcare and Public Health (HPH) Sector Coordinating Council (HSCC) Cybersecurity Working Group (CWG).







Health-ISAC’s Incident Response working group , a joint group with HSCC’s CWG, along with 174 other industry groups, collaborated for eighteen months to produce the HIC-SP, a roadmap for reaching ten goals outlined in the plan over the next five years.

“Health-ISAC’s operational coordination efforts compliment the strategic function of the HSCC in a shared mission for critical infrastructure resilience,” said Denise Anderson, President and CEO, Health-ISAC. “We are excited to support this very important endeavor and in particular achieve goals like number nine, which aims to establish and implement preparedness, response, resilience and access across the health ecosystem.”

The Health Industry Cybersecurity Strategic Plan is a call to action for organizations throughout the health ecosystem to implement foundational cybersecurity programs that address the operational, technological and governance challenges posed by significant health industry trends over the next five years.

ABOUT HEALTH-ISAC

Health-ISAC — a non-profit, private sector, member-driven organization — plays an essential role in providing situational awareness around cyber and physical security threats to the Healthcare Sector so that companies can detect, mitigate, and respond to ensure operational resilience. Health-ISAC connects thousands of healthcare security professionals worldwide to share peer insights, real-time alerts, and best practices in a trusted, collaborative environment. As the go-to source for timely, actionable, and relevant information, Health-ISAC is a force-multiplier that enables healthcare organizations of all sizes to enhance situation awareness, develop effective mitigation strategies and proactively defend against threats every single day.

ABOUT HSCC CYBERSECURITY WORKING GROUP

The Health Sector Coordinating Council (HSCC) Cybersecurity Working Group (CWG) is a government-recognized critical infrastructure industry council of more than 425 healthcare providers, pharmaceutical and medtech companies, payers and health IT entities partnering with government to identify and mitigate cyber threats to health data and research, systems, manufacturing and patient care. The CWG membership collaboratively develops and publishes freely-available healthcare cybersecurity best practices and policy recommendations, and produces outreach and communications programs emphasizing the imperative that cyber safety is patient safety. See https://HealthSectorCouncil.org .



