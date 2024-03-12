Congressman Derrick Van Orden (WI–03) Joins Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus to Advocate for Affected Families
The Hydrocephalus Association proudly announces that Congressman Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) joined the Congressional Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus.
I am honored to join the Congressional Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus and look forward to working together to advance research and treatment efforts to support Americans with this condition.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hydrocephalus Association proudly announces that Congressman Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) has joined the Congressional Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus.
— Congressman Derrick Van Orden
Congressman VanOrden will play an integral role in advocating for increased awareness, funding, and support for pediatric and adult hydrocephalus patients. His commitment not only amplifies the voice of his constituents who have the condition, but also results in heightened advocacy and representation for their needs.
His extensive 26-year career in the Navy, including service as a Navy SEAL Senior Chief with multiple combat tours, underscores his deep understanding of the essential care required for those who have suffered traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) in combat. Statistics reveal that 14% of veterans with severe TBIs are at risk of developing hydrocephalus.
"We're thrilled to welcome Congressman Van Orden to the Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus," said Diana Gray, President and CEO, Hydrocephalus Association. "His dedication to representing the hydrocephalus community in WI-03 underscores the urgency for critical research, improved treatments, and enhanced care for those affected by this condition."
Hydrocephalus affects over 1 million Americans. The only known treatment for hydrocephalus is brain surgery. Anyone at any time can develop the condition from a traumatic brain injury, brain infection, tumor, or, for unknown reasons, as part of the aging process. One in 770 babies develop hydrocephalus each year. Over 800,000 seniors in the U.S. are estimated to have normal pressure hydrocephalus, though the majority are undiagnosed or misdiagnosed as having Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s.
The most common surgical treatment for hydrocephalus is the placement of a shunt to drain excess cerebrospinal fluid from the brain, which has one of the highest failure rates of any medical device on the market. There are approximately 10,000 pediatric hospital admissions for shunt malfunctions each year. Hydrocephalus and a shunt can mean a lifetime of multiple brain surgeries. Dozens of brain surgeries are common and 100 or more is not unheard of.
“Hydrocephalus is a very serious condition that impacts over one million Americans, including some of my constituents in Wisconsin’s Third District,” said Congressman Van Orden. “I am honored to join the Congressional Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus and look forward to working together to advance research and treatment efforts to support Americans with this condition.”
"We are very glad that Congressman Van Orden is joining the Caucus." said Dorothy Sorlie, constituent and hydrocephalus advocate. "We encourage him to create awareness in our district of this too often misdiagnosed or undiagnosed condition which has affected many veterans.”
The Caucus serves to inform the congressional community about the needs of those living with hydrocephalus, their families, and caregivers. This includes funding for research from the National Institutes of Health and Department of Defense and other key health policy priorities impacting the community such as Medicare and Medicaid access, special education, and rehabilitation services.
For further information on Congressman Van Orden’s commitment to the Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus, please contact Davis Kaderli at 240-483-4884 or advocacy@hydroassoc.org.
About the Hydrocephalus Association:
Founded in 1983 by parents of children with hydrocephalus, the Hydrocephalus Association has grown to become the nation’s largest and most widely respected organization dedicated to hydrocephalus. The Hydrocephalus Association began funding research in 2009. Since then, HA has committed over $13 million to research, making it the largest nonprofit, non-governmental funder of hydrocephalus research in the U.S. For more information, visit www.hydroassoc.org.
Davis Kaderli
Hydrocephalus Association
4074636305 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube