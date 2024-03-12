Don McKenzie appointed Chief Executive Officer of The Imagine Group

Board Chair and transformational leader with deep industry, M&A, and technology experience to lead growth and evolution of business

MINNEAPOLIS, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Imagine Group (“Imagine” or the “Company”), a leading provider of visual communications, today announced that Don McKenzie has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. McKenzie has been Chair of the Board since 2021 and assumed the role of Acting CEO in September of 2023.



With more than 35 years of relevant industry experience, McKenzie is a transformational leader who has served as President, CEO, advisor, and board member of private, private equity-backed, and public companies. He has a demonstrated history of building organizations both organically and through acquisitions. His passion is delivering innovative client-centric products, building best-in-class manufacturing infrastructure and developing leading technology solutions. He will also continue serving as Chair of the Board.

“Don’s extensive involvement with the Company for more than three years has given him a deep understanding of our business, our clients, our team members and the markets we serve,” said Rickardo Francis, Imagine Board member and Managing Director at Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. “He has demonstrated exemplary leadership and a focus on driving results and creating value at Imagine. This, combined with his industry experience and expertise, makes Don the right person to lead Imagine as we continue to innovate and evolve our design, creative, and technology solutions to better serve our clients.”

The launch of Imagine Studio, our design and creative agency, Dotti, our intelligent in-store marketing platform, and No Sew Keder, our patent pending, revolutionary method to adhere keder to fabric, have been successful and well-received by our clients. These innovative solutions, together with Imagine’s four-plant national footprint and committed team members enable them to create and execute full-service physical and digital visual communication their clients.

“Imagine is an exceptional company, with amazing clients, a strong talent base, and a market-leading manufacturing and technology infrastructure. I am honored to lead this team forward as CEO and build on the significant progress we have made in recent months," said McKenzie. “We have a healthy balance sheet with engaged shareholders continuing to support our talent, creative, and technology investments as well as both organic and inorganic growth. Most importantly, I am proud of our client-first, quality driven people and culture.“

About Imagine

Imagine is an industry-leading provider of visual communications solutions. As a trusted partner to the world’s most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include creative design, pre-media, décor, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, OOH, fulfillment, and kitting. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com

Media Contact Information

Terry Monday

TMonday@theimaginegroup.com