Galen College of Nursing Invests in the Future of Nursing Education in San Antonio with New Flagship Campus
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, U.S., March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the largest educators of nurses in the country, Galen College of Nursing has served San Antonio for more than 30 years. Galen proudly announces a transformative step in its commitment to the community by continuing to invest in nursing education with a new flagship location that reflects its unwavering dedication to expanding access to quality nursing education.
This new campus allows Galen to continue evolving its critical role in meeting the nursing education needs in the community to support quality care throughout San Antonio and beyond. The new location will offer an educational environment that reflects the high standards inherent in Galen’s 30-plus year approach to nursing education.
Located at 13805 I-10W in Northwest San Antonio, the 150,000 square foot VISTA Corporate Center will become home to its more than 2,500 nursing students and 200-plus faculty and staff, dedicated to changing lives through nursing education.
"This is one of the most exciting steps in Galen’s journey to date,” said Mark Vogt, CEO. " This investment demonstrates Galen’s commitment to our students, employees, and partners in this dynamic educational and healthcare environment. We are thrilled to see our new campus home come to life and continue our evolution in helping students embrace their potential in such a profound way through nursing.”
As one of the largest educators of nurses in the country, Galen strives to elevate the student experience and inspire students and employees alike. More than 1,000 nursing students graduate from Galen’s San Antonio campus each year, with excellence in licensure pass rates.
"Our investment in this new campus goes beyond physical space. It's about supporting the community and providing a learning environment that matches the high standards of care and quality we expect of our students in their future nursing careers," added Tracy Ortelli, PHD, RN, CEN, ANEF, FANN, Galen’s Chief Academic Officer. "By creating a space that embodies the quality education and care that we uphold, we're not just educating future nurses, we're impacting lives and communities.”
Galen College of Nursing is a proud affiliate of Methodist Healthcare, working together to increase access to high-quality nursing education in support of nursing workforce development and advancing high-quality care. “At the heart of our mission are the talented nurses that uphold it every day,” said Dan Miller, President and CEO of Methodist Healthcare. “It takes a special person to choose a life dedicated to the well-being of others, and with investments like these, we are excited to see even more of those sacred journeys begin right here in San Antonio.”
Transwestern’s Russell T. Noll, CCIM, CPM, and Kelly Ralston, alongside Drake Commercial’s Deborah Bauer, represented building ownership in lease negotiations.
The campus is set to open in early 2025 with continued operation and education at current campuses on John Smith Drive and Fredericksburg Road. Enrollment is open for an upcoming April 4 term start.
For more information or to schedule an admissions appointment, please call (877) 233-7040 or visit galencollege.edu.
Steve Harris
