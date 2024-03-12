Utility Poles Market to Reach $67.0 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 2.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The utility poles market is witnessing substantial growth driven by the increasing need for efficient energy distribution and the ongoing expansion of utility infrastructure. Moreover, surge in demand for electricity and continual development of power transmission and distribution networks contribute to a positive market outlook for utility poles.

Wilmington, Delaware, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Utility Poles Market by Application (Energy Transmission & Distribution, Telecommunication, Street Lighting, Heavy Power Lines, Subtransmission Lines, and Others), by Type (Transmission Poles and Distribution Poles), Material (Wood, Steel, Composites, and Concrete), and Pole Size (Below 40ft, Between 40ft & 70ft, and Above 70ft): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the utility poles market was valued for $51.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $67.0 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5939

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in demand for overhead power lines and telecommunication cables and the global shift toward renewable energy fuel the growth of the utility poles market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and the availability of alternatives for transmission have presented significant hurdles for the market penetration. On the contrary, infrastructure upgrades in the energy sector are expected to provide substantial opportunities for the expansion of the utility poles market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $51.5 Billion Market Size in 2032 $67.0 Billion CAGR 2.7% No. of Pages in Report 256 Segments Covered Type, Material, Pole Size, Application, and Region Drivers Increase in demand for overhead power lines and telecommunication cables

Global shift toward renewable energy Restraints Fluctuating prices of raw materials

Presence of alternatives for transmission Opportunity Infrastructure Upgrades

Impact Scenario

Stringent environmental regulations significantly impact the operations of the utility poles market, especially in major countries committed to mitigating ecological harm.

The emerging markets such as Brazil and China prioritize the development of renewable energy such as solar and wind for power generation. Furthermore, increase in incentives for rooftop solar installation in India has a positive impact on the utility poles market.

Surge in demand for energy and rise in awareness among the people toward the environment have led to the shutdown of thermal power plants in Europe and a shift toward sustainable energy sources.

The distribution poles segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Depending on type, the distribution poles segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global utility poles market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the transmission poles segment is projected to register a CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2032. The demand for transmission poles is on rise due to factors such as increasing energy consumption, shift in preference toward renewable energy, infrastructure development, grid modernization, replacement of aging infrastructure, grid interconnectivity, and technological advancements. In addition, transmission poles are essential for efficient transmission of electricity over long distances, balancing supply and demand across regions.

Procure Complete Report (256 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/utility-poles-market

The wood segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of material, the wood segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global utility poles market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the steel segment is projected to manifest a CAGR of 2.7% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the fact that steel utility poles are gaining popularity due to their durability, strength, and resilience. In addition, they are resistant to corrosion, pests, and weathering, ensuring a longer lifespan and reduced maintenance costs. Furthernore, steel poles are suitable for supporting heavy equipment and power lines, especially in extreme weather conditions.

The between 40ft & 70ft segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By pole size, the between 40ft & 70ft segment was the shareholder in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global utility poles market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the above 70ft utility poles segment is projected to register a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the fact that utility poles above 70ft are highly sought-after for their efficiency in high-voltage transmission, urbanization, infrastructure development, renewable energy integration, grid resilience, load-bearing capacity, long-term investment, and global connectivity, making them a sustainable and cost-effective solution for future power demand increases.

The energy transmission & distribution segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of application, the energy transmission and distribution segment was the prominent share contributor in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global utility poles market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the street lighting segment is projected to register a CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2032. The demand for street lighting utility poles has surged due to factors such as rapid urbanization, population growth, road safety, city beautification, crime deterrence, and energy efficiency. In addition, utility poles play a crucial role in enhancing visibility, traffic management, and security in public spaces. They further support the installation of energy-efficient lighting technologies like LED, contributing to energy savings and reduced environmental impact. Smart city initiatives and infrastructure upgrades further drive the adoption of modern street lighting solutions, thereby augmenting the demand for utility poles in urban areas.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/utility-poles-market/purchase-options

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Region wise, Asia-Pacific acquired the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global utility poles market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market by registering the fastest CAGR of 3.0% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the fact that Asia-Pacific is experiencing a surge in demand for utility poles due to urbanization, infrastructure development, population growth, renewable energy integration, natural disasters, electrification of rural areas, and technological advancements, supporting efficient transmission, and distribution of electricity in rural areas.

Leading Market Players: -

Stella-jones Inc.

El Sewedy Electric Company

Fuchs Europoles GmbH

RS Technologies Inc.

Omega Factory

Nippon Concrete Industries Co., Ltd.

Hill & Smith Holdings Plc

Valmont Industries Inc.

Skipper Ltd.

Pelco Products Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global utility poles market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.





Trending Reports in Utility Poles Industry:

Power Generation Equipment Market : Global Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2032

Gas Insulated Switchgear Market : Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Instrument Transformers Market : Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032

Industrial Electrification Market : Forecast, 2023-2032

Transformer Market : Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Capacitor Bank Market : Global Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2031





About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.