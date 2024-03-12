Gauteng Provincial Legislature briefs media on third quarter crime statistics, 12 Mar

The newly appointed Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni will for the first time since his appointment, brief Members of the Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety on the Province’s Crime Statistics for the 3rd Quarter of the 2023/24 Financial Year.

Lieutenant General Mthombeni’s report will largely focus on Gauteng’s crime statistics in the period: October to December 2023.

The Provincial Police Commissioner will further brief the Committee on interventions implemented to minimise crime and restore law and order in Eldorado Park, Westbury, Diepsloot and Soshanguve (Jukulyn), progress on interventions employed to curb illegal mining as well as measures and progress made to address carjackings.

The briefing will be conducted as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: The Radisson Hotel (Kempton Park)



