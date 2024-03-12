Minister Thoko Didiza hands over title deed to Bitou Municipality to build houses for Kurland community, 14 Mar

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms Thoko Didiza, will hand over a title to the Bitou Local Municipality.

The Kurland land (previously known as Erf 940), measuring 74 hectares, was donated by the national government to the municipality to build houses for the community of Kurland. The land is set to provide about 1,500 erven for the development of both low-cost and First Home Finance housing opportunities.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Venue: Kurland Sports Field, Plettenberg Bay

Date: 14 March 2024

Time: 10h30

All media enquiries and RSVPs should be directed to:

Mr Vuyani Nkasayi

Cell: 083 579 1516

Email: Vuyani.Nkasayi@dalrrd.gov.za.

Mr Reggie Ngcobo

Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson: The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

Cell: 066 298 0980

E-mail: MLO.Minister@dalrrd.gov.za.