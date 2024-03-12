Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,795 in the last 365 days.

Minister Thoko Didiza hands over title deed to Bitou Municipality to build houses for Kurland community, 14 Mar

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms Thoko Didiza, will hand over a title to the Bitou Local Municipality.

The Kurland land (previously known as Erf 940), measuring 74 hectares, was donated by the national government to the municipality to build houses for the community of Kurland. The land is set to provide about 1,500 erven for the development of both low-cost and First Home Finance housing opportunities.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Venue: Kurland Sports Field, Plettenberg Bay
Date: 14 March 2024
Time: 10h30

All media enquiries and RSVPs should be directed to:
Mr Vuyani Nkasayi
Cell: 083 579 1516
Email: Vuyani.Nkasayi@dalrrd.gov.za.

Mr Reggie Ngcobo
Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson: The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
Cell: 066 298 0980
E-mail: MLO.Minister@dalrrd.gov.za.

You just read:

Minister Thoko Didiza hands over title deed to Bitou Municipality to build houses for Kurland community, 14 Mar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more