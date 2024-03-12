Submit Release
Water and Sanitation hosts Public Consultation in Gauteng, 13 Mar

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in Gauteng invites members of the media to a Public Consultation on the published Compulsory National Standards for Water Supply and Sanitation Services & Regulation 3630 to be held in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 13 March 2024.

The proposed Norms and Standards will strengthen drinking water quality regulations, management of water losses, prescribe minimum standards for water supply and sanitation services at household levels, prescribed minimum qualifications for technical personnel at Water Services Authorities (WSAs), management of negative impacts of electricity load shedding in the water sector and management of water losses.

The Draft Regulations seeks to promote water conversation and water demand management to curb water losses through adequate infrastructure maintenance, pressure management practices, and implementation of water and water balance analysis and determination of water losses.

The details are as follows

Date: 13 March 2024
Venue: Premier Hotel OR Tambo
Time: 09h00

For media confirmations, please contact
Mr Tshigofatso Mashile
Cell: 082 723 6030
Tell: 076 213 5980

For more information, contact:
Wisane Mavasa
Cell: 060 561 8935

