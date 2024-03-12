Minister Mondli Gungubele launches Ba Ga Lotlhare Secondary School Cyber Lab, 15 Mar

In an effort to turn more rural schools into digital learning centres, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Honourable. Mondli Gungubele will officially launch the Ba Ga Lotlhare Secondary School Cyber Lab at Heuningsvlei, Joe Morolong Local Municipality in the Northern Cape.

The national Cyber Lab programme is a national initiative of the State Information Technology Agency (SITA); and is aimed at investing in the creation and expansion of smart schools. This is also aligned to the Minister’s vision of SITA reasserting itself as the leader in driving ICT transformation in government.

The lab is envisioned to enhance the learner’s academic development and teacher’s learning materials through the internet connectivity that is provided in conjunction with the Cyber Lab infrastructure.

The Northern Cape Province recently recorded an increase in its Matric pass rate, with John Toalo Gaetsewe District where the school is located, becoming the most improved Distcrict with a record of 73,7% pass percentage with and an increase of 5,7%; and Ba Ga Lotlhare Secondary School saw an increase from 64.5% to 83.1% and 100% pass on both Mathematics and Science.

The Northern Cape joins other provinces such as Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, North West and the Eastern Cape in receiving the Cyberlab which comes with internet connectivity to the school, robotics training for the learners and laptops with desks and chairs.

Members of the media are invited to the event:

Date: Friday; 15 March 2024

Time: 09:00

Venue: Ba Ga Lotlhare Secondary School, Heuningsvlei, Joe Morolong Local Municipality

MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

SITA Head of Corporate Affairs:

Mr Tlali Tlali

Cell: 082 3333 880

Email: Tlali.Tlali@sita.co.za

DCDT Ministry Spokesperson:

Mr Hitekani Magwedze

Cell: 071 864 8664

Email: hmagwedze@dcdt.gov.za

DCDT Media Officer: Ms Tlangelani

Cell: 060 886 4670

Email: media@dcdt.gov.za

