Electoral Commission terminates employment of employee responsible for unauthorised release of candidate nomination list  

The Electoral Commission announced yesterday that the internal investigation into the unauthorised circulation of candidate lists was under way to establish the circumstances of the circulation and the person or persons responsible.



Following a preliminary investigation into the allegations, the Electoral Commission can confirm that the involved employee's contract of employment has been terminated. The official had rights to access the system and reports but was not authorised to distribute or circulate the information. The official is from one of the local offices of the Commission.



The motive for the unauthorised circulation will be pursued as part of the ongoing investigation. "While this incident is regrettable, our actions demonstrate our commitment to transparency and accountability. The Electoral Commission maintains the highest level of integrity, ethics, and professionalism. Any behaviour that violates our code of conduct or undermines the credibility of the organisation cannot be tolerated," says Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo.



The Electoral Commission reiterates its commitment and readiness to deliver a credible 2024 national and provincial elections.



