North America Outdoor Ice Rink Market to Rise at a CAGR of 3.4% by 2031, Attaining a valuation of USD 261 million: Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Innovations in technology and smart management systems, could increase the efficiency of outdoor ice rink in North America.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The North America outdoor ice rink market was valued at US$ 186.0 million in 2021 in North America. The market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2022 and 2031 and reach US$ 261.0 million by 2031. Ice skating contributes to the overall wellness and health trend by providing a fun and effective form of exercise.

Ice skating facilities, including outdoor rinks, are in greater demand as people seek active and outdoor activities. Community development initiatives may involve government investments in outdoor ice rinks. Public facilities that are well-maintained and accessible can stimulate the market.

Health-promoting outdoor activities are becoming increasingly popular. Outdoor ice rinks as part of a healthy lifestyle could be driven by ice skating and other winter sports that provide opportunities for physical activity. There is a possibility that outdoor ice rinks will continue to attract visitors to tourist destinations, which can have a positive impact on the local economy. Tourism strategies that integrate ice rinks into them may have a positive impact on the market.

Download sample PDF copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85255

Key Findings of Market Report

In terms of sports, ice skating will likely lead to the demand for outdoor ice rinks in North America.

The portable segment held the majority of the market share in 2021.

As artificial ice rinks made from plastic are cost-effective and easy to install, they are rising in North America.

Between 2022 and 2031, Canada is predicted to dominate the outdoor ice rink market in North America.

Global North America Outdoor Ice Rink Market: Growth Drivers

Ice rinks are seasonal recreational activities that cater to the winter season. Ice skating and other winter sports have become increasingly popular over the past few years, increasing the demand for outdoor ice rinks as winter approaches.

Recreational and competitive ice skating are becoming increasingly popular. Due to the growing popularity of ice skating, outdoor rinks are in demand, providing a place for people to enjoy their favorite pastimes.

Outdoor ice rinks are often used for community events and winter festivals. Winter celebrations that involve ice skating stimulate the market for outdoor ice rinks.

Ice rinks can significantly impact tourism during the winter months when tourists play outdoors. Tourism in popular tourist areas is boosted by the availability of ice rinks in winter destinations.

Increasingly efficient refrigeration systems and synthetic ice materials have improved ice rink technology. Increasing consumer interest in outdoor ice rinks can be achieved through these innovations.

Global North America Outdoor Ice Rink Market: Regional Landscape

Demand for outdoor ice rinks is expected to rise significantly in Canada. The duration and quality of the winter season may be affected by climate change for outdoor ice rinks. Changes in weather patterns and warmer temperatures could impact the market, which could lead to innovations and adaptations.

Canada's cold winter climate contributes to the popularity of outdoor ice rinks during the winter season. Locals and tourists alike enjoy outdoor ice rinks during the winter months. Many municipalities and communities in Canada have outdoor ice rinks for winter activities. During the winter season, these initiatives will allow residents to participate in outdoor activities and engage in social interactions.

Technology developments in the ice rink industry, such as the use of synthetic ice and sophisticated refrigeration systems, could have a significant impact on the market. In addition, a well-maintained outdoor skating rink is crucial to the program's success.

A variety of events and tournaments are often held at outdoor ice rinks, attracting spectators and participants. In addition to stimulating local economies, these events enhance the market's vibrancy.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request Table of Content here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=85255

Global North America Outdoor Ice Rink Market: Key Players

Outdoor ice rinks in North America are moderately fragmented, with a few big players controlling a lot of business. Manufacturers invest a lot in research and development to launch customized products with advanced technologies. They are also partnering, collaborating, and acquiring stakes to expand their market share.

Key Market Players Profiled

ICE N’GO

Custom Ice Inc.

Cascadia Sport Systems Inc.

Xtraice

Smart Rink

Iron Sleek, Inc.

CTC Group Canada Inc.

Synthetic Ice Solutions

Total Sport Solutions Inc.

Ice Rink Warehouse

Key Developments



ICE N’GO- ICE N’GO manufactures synthetic ice rinks that are portable and easy to install. Both residential and commercial ice rinks can be set up, and they offer solutions for both.

ICE N’GO manufactures synthetic ice rinks that are portable and easy to install. Both residential and commercial ice rinks can be set up, and they offer solutions for both. Custom Ice Inc.- Custom Ice Inc. designs, constructs, and maintains ice rinks. They offer customized solutions tailored to their client's specific requirements and work on indoor and outdoor projects.

Custom Ice Inc. designs, constructs, and maintains ice rinks. They offer customized solutions tailored to their client's specific requirements and work on indoor and outdoor projects. Cascadia Sport Systems Inc.- Cascadia Sport Systems specializes in dasher boards for ice skating rinks. An ice surface's perimeter is surrounded by dasher boards, which contribute to its structure and safety.

North America Outdoor Ice Rink Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Refrigerated Ice Rinks

Synthetic Ice Rinks

By Category

Portable

Permanent

By Sport

Ice Skating

Ice Hockey

Others

By End User

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel

Residential

Commercial

By Country

The United States

Canada

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85255<ype=S

Have a Look at More Valuable Insights of Consumer Goods

Sports Sun Care Market : The global sports sun care market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 2.9 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031.

Screw Piles Market : The global screw piles market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for screw piles is estimated to reach US$ 1.56 billion by the end of 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: