GLUCOTRACK EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF QUALITY

Rutherford, NJ, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucotrack, Inc. (Nasdaq: GCTK) (“Glucotrack” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes, announced today that Vincent Wong has joined the Company as Vice President of Quality.



Mr. Wong has extensive experience in life sciences and medical device manufacturing, with expertise in establishing Quality Management functions, managing FDA inspections, and driving product & process risk management activities to support sustainable product launch of Class III active implantable devices. He most recently served as Chief Quality Officer at TOMZ Corporation, where he led the strategic development and deployment of the Quality and Business Management System at one of the world’s leading high-volume medical device manufacturers and acquired entities. Prior to that, Mr. Wong served on the Senior Management team as Director of Quality at Cirtec Medical where he was responsible for overseeing all corporate Quality functions including the organization’s Product Development Process, FDA inspections, ISO 13485:2016 transition and establishment of the Corporate Quality Management System across all sites, facilitating the integration of multiple acquisitions and new site launches. Mr. Wong earned both a Master and Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Connecticut.

Mr. Wong will be responsible for establishing and implementing the company’s Quality System and all related processes, including Risk Management, Product and Process Validation, Design Transfer, and Sustainability into Commercial Manufacturing. He will lead ISO-13485 certification and all related quality activities for the Company’s implantable Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring (CBGM) technology.

“We are thrilled that Vincent has joined our growing team in this important leadership role.” said Paul Goode, PhD, CEO of Glucotrack. “Vincent’s experience with implantable medical devices, from early feasibility through sustained manufacturing and commercial launch will be a tremendous asset as we transition to human clinical trials and move towards commercialization of our CBGM which we believe will simplify and improve diabetes management for people living with diabetes.”

“Glucotrack is an innovative organization that is committed to incorporating quality and compliance best practices from the very beginning. Implementing a sustainable Quality Management System that will grow with us is essential as we now embark on product development activities for our commercial product. I look forward to joining this leadership team to bring this differentiated technology to people with diabetes,” said Mr. Wong.

# # #

About GlucoTrack, Inc.

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes. The Company is currently developing a long-term implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people living with diabetes.

Glucotrack’s CBGM is a long-term, implantable system that continually measures blood glucose levels with a sensor longevity of 2+ years, no on-body wearable component and with a once-only calibration event. For more information, please visit http://www.glucotrack.com .

Investor Contact: investors@glucotrack.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “believe”, “expect”, “plan” and “will” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect Glucotrack’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect Glucotrack’s results include, but are not limited to, the ability of GlucoTrack to raise additional capital to finance its operations (whether through public or private equity offerings, debt financings, strategic collaborations or otherwise); risks relating to the receipt (and timing) of regulatory approvals (including FDA approval); risks relating to enrollment of patients in, and the conduct of, clinical trials; risks relating to its current and future distribution agreements; risks relating to its ability to hire and retain qualified personnel, including sales and distribution personnel; and the additional risk factors described in Glucotrack’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023.