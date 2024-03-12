Elev8 New Media Recognized as Honoree for Second Consecutive Year at The PR Net Next Gen Awards 2024

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media (“Elev8”), an award-winning boutique public and media relations firm specializing in securing earned media and press coverage for its client companies, is proud to announce its recognition as an honoree for The PR Net Next Gen Awards 2024 . This accolade, awarded for the second year running, celebrates Elev8’s contributions to the field, showcasing its commitment to innovation, influential power, and leadership in setting new standards within the PR industry.



“We are deeply grateful to The PR Net’s Next Gen Awards judging committee for this incredible honor. Being recognized for a second time among the industry's emerging agencies is a testament to our team's dedication to inclusivity, innovation, and creativity,” commented Co-Founder and CEO of Elev8 New Media, Jessica Starman. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to our clients whose trust has allowed us to amplify their stories and showcase our industry’s impact. This award reaffirms our commitment to reshaping standards in the industry through thoughtful campaigns and progressive strategies.”

Elev8 facilitates exposure for clients by nurturing relationships with journalists, media outlets, and beyond, ensuring ongoing media coverage. The company also amplifies client visibility through digital and social marketing strategies, while also leveraging online influencers and creators to extend reach. Elev8 is dedicated to continuously developing, implementing, managing, and monitoring client coverage across various platforms to maximize impact and engagement.

About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is an award-winning boutique public relations agency that specializes in results-driven media relations and social media management. Elev8’s public relations and social media teams strive to build strong relationships with its clients and the media while providing creative social strategies to meet their overall business objectives.

For more information, please visit www.elev8newmedia.com/ .

About The PR Net and The PR Net Next Gen Awards

The PR Net is the premier global network for marketing and communications professionals. It is a modern take on the classic networking club and an "industry insider favorite” for executives looking for a central platform for industry intelligence and connections. Founded by industry veteran Lisa Smith in 2015, The PR Net consists of online content that reads like a magazine, member-only services, and highly sought-after digital and in-person member events.

‘The PR Net Next Gen Awards’ is an annual awards program that celebrates agency excellence championing the new thinkers, innovators, and groundbreakers across the field of PR, who are shaping the bright future of the communications industry.

Entrants were judged by an independent committee of highly esteemed judges, including Natasha Vuppuluri, Executive Vice President at MSL; Chantal Bowman-Boyles, Managing Partner for Europe at Finn Partners; Patricia Galas, Senior Director of Marketing Communications at Park Hyatt; Sarah Berman, Founder and CEO of The Berman Group; David Richeson, Chief Digital Officer at Lippe Taylor; Gigi Ganatra, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Nordstrom; Alison Zimmermann, Head of Marketing at Byredo; and Raoul Shah, Founder and Joint CEO of Exposure.