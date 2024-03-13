Nightside NS01 Lamp is a Winner of the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024
Relaxing Bedside Lamp Conceals a Retractable Reading Spotlight That Does Not Disturb OthersROSS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay Area based lighting firm Nightside is a winner of this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize. Nightside’s NS01 LED luminaire won in the lighting category and impressed the judges with its sleek form and innovative functionality. Each year, the world’s oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD.
The NS01 luminaire won over the 132-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, with its patented reading spotlight and ultra-efficient 1 Watt power consumption. The competition was intense: almost 11,000 entries were submitted from 72 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality. More information about the Nightside NS01 can be found in the “Winners & iF Ranking” section on ifdesign.com.
About Nightside
Since 2018, Nightside has been creating thoughtfully designed products for bedtime. The company’s products couple innovative technology with award-winning design, and allow users to celebrate dusk, dawn, and the hours in-between.
The line’s award-winning, beautifully designed Nightside NS01 lamp creates a relaxing environment before bed through use of soft, comfortable illumination. The lamp features a dimmable warm-white LED light which uses only 1 watt of power making it the most energy efficient table lamp on the market today. When more light is needed, users simply press a button on the top of the lamp, which extends a patented reading spotlight. This adjustable spotlight casts a perfect pool of bright and even light wherever it is needed. Use of the patented optical spotlight avoids disturbing a sleeping partner. Nightside designs and assembles its products in the San Francisco Bay Area. Learn more at nightside.com.
About the iF DESIGN AWARD
Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on ifdesign.com.
Jess Gupta
Nightside
+1 650-504-0991
info@nightside.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube