State Auditor Blaha to Kick-Off Annual “State of Main Street Listening Tour” on Wednesday - For March 13, 2024

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – State Auditor Julie Blaha will kick-off the fifth annual State of Main Street Listening Tour on Wednesday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m. via webinar. The Listening Tour continues Wednesday, March 13 at 1:00 p.m. and Thursday, March 14 at 1:00 p.m.

“The State of Main Street brings our data to the people who understand it best,” said Auditor Blaha. “The feedback we get from these listening sessions leads to a deeper understanding of local issues.”

These 1-hour virtual listening sessions include an overview of statewide financial trends found in city, township, and county numbers reported to the Office of the State Auditor. This year’s listening sessions will focus on budget data that is more current.

The primary financial trends to be reviewed during the listening sessions are local government revenue, expenditures, and debt. Following the State Auditor’s overview, panels comprised of local leaders will provide reactions to these trends. Panelists include mayors, county commissioners, township officials, and other local government leaders and financial officers.

The invitation to the listening sessions, including webinar registration, is available on the OSA website.

Details for each listening session below:

Listening Session #1 – Register
Wednesday, March 13 | 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Listening Session #2 – Register
Wednesday, March 13 | 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Listening Session #3 – Register
Thursday, March 14 | 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

