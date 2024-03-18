Revolutionary Treatment for PTSD Developed in The UK Claimed as US Discovery

The Rewind is confirmed as superior to all others available. One session, no disclosure of details, 95% success rate by members of www.iartt.com

STRATFORD UPON AVON, WARWICKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) has long been a debilitating condition for millions of people around the world. The constant reliving of traumatic events, flashbacks, and nightmares have hindered individuals from living a fulfilling life, impacted on capacity to work, led to drug or alcohol abuse,divorce and alienated families who have given up on coping. However, a breakthrough treatment developed in the UK is providing hope for sufferers worldwide - the Rewind Technique.According to the World Health Organisation the global prevalence of PTSD is estimated to be 3.9%, meaning an estimated 312 million people, excluding people with complex PTSD, are experiencing PTSD at any given time.Since its development, the Rewind Technique has shown promising results in treating PTSD and Complex PTSD. The concept of "rewinding" to treat traumatic memories was developed and first introduced into the field of PTSD by Dr. David Muss in 1991(1) the technique involves guided imagery to help individuals process traumatic memories. Unlike traditional therapy methods, the safe Rewind Technique allows patients to process their memories in just one to two sessions without any need to recount details of the actual trauma, The Rewind Technique is also referred to as ‘closure without disclosure”.The results of the Rewind Technique have been remarkable, with patients reporting (after only one or two treatment sessions)(2) a significant decrease in symptoms such as anxiety, flashbacks, and nightmares. This breakthrough treatment has given hope to millions of people who have been struggling with PTSD and other related conditions.The Rewind Technique has gained recognition and praise from mental health professionals worldwide,(3)(3a)(3b) with many incorporating it into their treatment plans.Though the majority of professionals, now training others to become Rewind therapists, are citing their source as the Rewind Technique by Dr. Muss a research group headed by Gray et al in the US are claiming that they have discovered a novel treatment for treating PTSD : RTM (Reconsolidation of Traumatic Memories) (4)(4a)Dr. Muss finds this alarming for three significant reasons: One, the RTM protocol is in essence the Rewind Technique - for, without using the concept of “rewinding”, the protocol has no meaning. Two, naming the treatment as “novel” is clearly misleading the academic world and sufferers.Three-whereas for over thirty three years Dr. Muss has been promoting the Rewind at a nominal cost for trauma therapists (5), RTM is being promoted for a staggering two thousand dollars (6)Dr. Muss has been invited to speak at various conferences and workshops to share his expertise and knowledge on the technique.With its success, the Rewind Technique is set to revolutionize the way PTSD is treated. A real game-changer in the field of PTSD providing a reassuring hope for a better and brighter future achievable in just one to two sessions instead of the 6 to 12 and at times 20 sessions (7) provided by current therapies which have been in use for ages.Currently,Dr. Muss is looking to train for free all of the UK trauma therapists if he can get sufficient funding from patriotic donors1)British Journal of Clinical Psychology, 1991, 30,91-92. “A new technique (the Rewind) for treating Post traumatic Stress Disorder”, 1991.2) "Rewind for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder: A Randomised Controlled Trial," Depression and Anxiety, vol. 2023, Article ID 6279649, 11 pages, 2023. https://doi.org/10.1155/2023/6279649 (3) Contributor to “Brief Treatments for the Traumatized” a Project of the Green Cross Foundation, 2002Edited by Prof. Charles Figley(3a)Treating Traumatic Memories in Rwanda with the Rewind Technique: two week follow up after a single group session.”“Traumatology” 2011(3b)Muss’ Rewind treatment for trauma: Description and preliminary evidence. Article in Journal of Mental HealthOctober 20184) Reconsolidation of Traumatic Memories for PTSD: A randomized controlled trial of 74 male veterans Richard Gray, Denise Budden-Potts & Frank BourkePsychotherapy Research, 2017 https://doi.org/10.1080/10503307.2017.1408973 (4a)Journal of military, veteran and family healthDaniel S. Tylee(5) www.iartt.com Training(6) https://rtmassociation.clubexpress.com/content.aspx?page_id=4002&club_id=954411&item_id=2139015 (7) NICE Guidelines UK December 2018

