Artelo Biosciences Selected as a Finalist in Johnson & Johnson’s Innovation Challenge

ART26.12 Preclinical Dermatology Research Presented to the Immuno-dermatology Leadership Team at Johnson & Johnson

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, and neurological conditions, today announced its selection as a finalist in Johnson & Johnson’s (“J&J’s”; NYSE: JNJ) Innovation Challenge. This invitation-only event seeks novel approaches to treating atopic dermatitis from around the world. Artelo was awarded the opportunity to present preclinical dermatology research on ART26.12 in San Diego, California, on March 11, 2024, concurrent with the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting.



"We are pleased to have been selected to present our ART26.12 program to the J&J immuno-dermatology leadership team," said Dr. Andrew Yates, Chief Scientific Officer of Artelo. “J&J’s stated evaluation criteria including uniqueness, feasibility, development plan viability, and potential impact to human health validates the differentiated potential of our novel Fatty-Acid Binding Protein 5 (FABP5) target platform. We believe that targeting FABP5 with inhibitors such as ART26.12, may apply to a wide range of indications beyond our initial planned clinical development for the treatment of Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy, including dermatological conditions.”

FABP5, or epidermal FABP, was first discovered in psoriasis tissue in the early 1990s. It is highly expressed in skin and immune cells and plays a key role in skin cell homeostasis. FABP5 is upregulated in numerous dermatological conditions, promoting inflammation and correlating with disease severity.

“Our drug discovery program is investigating several oral, small molecule, FABP5 inhibitors,” said Professor Saoirse O'Sullivan, Vice President Translational Science of Artelo. “We have demonstrated that two of our FABP5 inhibitors, including ART26.12, have positive effects in preclinical psoriasis models. In vitro, ART26.12 was found to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation and to increase antimicrobial peptides in reconstructed human epidermis. In vivo, oral treatment with ART26.12 reduced scaling, skin thickness, and histopathological signs of damage.”

Artelo has submitted its preclinical dermatology data with ART26.12 for presentation at a scientific conference planned to occur later this year.

About ART26.12

Fatty Acid Binding Proteins (FABPs) are a family of intracellular proteins that chaperone lipids including endocannabinoids and fatty acids. FABP is overexpressed and associated with abnormal lipid signaling in a number of pathologies. ART26.12, Artelo’s lead FABP inhibitor, is a potent and selective inhibitor of FABP5 being developed as a novel, peripherally acting, non-opioid, non-steroidal analgesic, with an initial clinical study planned for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). Beyond ART26.12, Artelo’s extensive library of small molecule inhibitors of FABPs have shown therapeutic promise for the treatment of certain cancers, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, dermatological and anxiety disorders.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, anxiety, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

