Absolute-Ultimus Partnership Continues to Grow as Asset Investment Firm Expands Fund Services Mandate

Ultimus’ flexibility and diverse service offerings remain key components in strengthening partner relationships

CINCINNATI, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its relationship with Absolute Investment Advisers (Absolute) to support a diverse slate of investment products. This strategic collaboration leverages Ultimus' comprehensive fund servicing capabilities to provide an enterprise-wide solution, aiding in the operational efficiency of Absolute's various product wrappers.



Ultimus’ proven track record in delivering exceptional fund administration and middle office services has been a critical factor in its selection by Absolute Investment Advisers. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and operational excellence, Ultimus offers scalable solutions customized to meet the unique needs of its clients. This approach aligns perfectly with Absolute’s vision for growth and diversity in its investment offerings.

Over the past three years, Absolute has embarked on enhancing its product lineup. The launch of an exchange-traded fund (ETF), along with the conversion of four mutual funds and a hedge fund from another service provider to Ultimus, underscores Absolute’s dedication to providing investors with versatile and high-performing investment options in addition to improved investor experiences.

“We are excited to partner with Ultimus as we continue to diversify and expand our product offerings,” said David Faherty, CCO of Absolute Investment Advisers. “Ultimus’ extensive experience, responsive service levels, and robust solutions provide us with the support we need to deliver on our promise of creating innovative investment products that meet the evolving needs of our investors.”

In response to selecting Ultimus’ enterprise-wide solutions for middle office services as well as fund administration for their ETFs, mutual funds, and hedge fund, Gary Tenkman, CEO of Ultimus, expresses the importance of investing in the success of a client. "We are incredibly pleased to provide Absolute with a holistic and flexible service offering that allows the firm to have all their fund administration and middle office services through our single solution set. We have worked with them for several years, and the relationship continues to broaden. It's exciting to see a client thrive and to know we were able to play a role in that success."

Gary Harris, Head of Sales at Ultimus, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "We are honored to be chosen by Absolute Investment Advisers as they pursue their product expansion goals. Our team is dedicated to offering seamless and integrated solutions that will enable Absolute to not only expand its product line but also enhance operational efficiencies and investor experiences. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that drives mutual success."

Absolute, with approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management, plans to continue expanding its product line. The continued collaboration between Absolute and Ultimus showcases Ultimus’ commitment to offering an enterprise-wide operational solution, providing support across numerous product structures. As the markets evolve, Ultimus looks forward to helping Absolute continue its pattern of growth and success, demonstrating a collaborative strength in navigating the complex landscape of financial services.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as New York, Denver, Philadelphia, and Omaha, Ultimus employs more than 1,000 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,800 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .

