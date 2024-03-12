LevLane Advertising Named as Finalist in PRSA Anvil Awards

The 2024 Bronze and Silver Anvil Awards will be announced during a live ceremony on May 9 at the historic Edison Ballroom in New York City

PHILADELPHIA, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LevLane Advertising, one of Philadelphia's oldest independent full-service advertising agencies, has been named a finalist for the prestigious Public Relations Society of America's (PRSA) 2024 Anvil Awards.

The Anvil Awards recognize the best public relations tactics and campaigns of the year and represent the highest standards of performance in the industry.

LevLane's entry for the "Feature Article" category showcased the team's collaboration with Dr. Karla Loken, DO, OBGYN, FACOOG, addressing the gender biases present in women's health advertising. Together, the teams crafted and successfully placed an original bylined article in “Femtech Insider.”

"We're on a mission to get people talking seriously about why it's beyond time to remove these arbitrary barriers and stigmas tied up with women's health issues,” said Liz Weir, chief marketing officer at LevLane and co-author of the article “This isn't just about spreading the word; it's about stirring up a thought-provoking conversation that challenges the status quo. Because let's face it, when it comes to women's health, we've got some serious catching up to do."

The piece, titled "'Kegels,' Vaginas, and Vulvas, Oh My!: Why does Meta STILL think 'Kegels' is a dirty word?", positioned Loken and Weir as thought leaders in the women's health space while supporting LevLane's reputation as an advocate for gender equality in marketing and advertising.

"We felt compelled to write this article because words like 'vagina,' 'vulva,' 'pelvic muscles,' 'menopause' and 'period pain' commonly face censorship by big tech conglomerates," said Loken. "We need to be able to educate and reach women about their healthcare options using real words."

Tactical and campaign entries across 89 categories were analyzed and peer-reviewed as part of the judging process for the Anvil Awards by a panel of judges, including experts across the communications community, C-suite executives, academics and seasoned practitioners.

The project team included: Liz Weir, chief marketing officer (LevLane); Kevin Dunn, chief client officer (LevLane); Lauren Stralo, PR supervisor (LevLane); Lauren Hepburn, PR specialist (LevLane); Kelly Ryan, account team (LevLane); Katie Gavin, project management (LevLane); Michele Burns, project team (LevLane); and Dr. Karla Loken, DO, OBGYN, FACOOG, medical affairs.

