Creatio Unveils Copilot, Delivering the Synergy of GenAI and No-Code

Creatio presented its newest innovation, Creatio Copilot – a centralized workplace to configure and deploy GenAI use cases at speed and scaleBOSTON, MA, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today presented Creatio Copilot at a dynamic online event. By blending two advanced technologies — AI and no-code — Creatio sets a new benchmark in digital transformation. With the Copilot release, Creatio builds on its vision of enabling users to own their automation without coding skills. It will enable users to leverage out-of-the-box AI scenarios as well as create and customize new ones with ease, all through intuitive no-code interfaces. Creatio Copilot is an integral part of the platform, augmenting all Creatio products with the power of GenAI and no-code.
Creatio provides a Copilot Studio, a specialized workspace that empowers no-code creators to access and develop AI models, deploy new use cases, and modify existing ones on the fly. Utilizing Creatio Studio's no-code tools, it offers GenAI assistance throughout the development process, including application generation from narratives, real-time business process design, generation of UI based on textual description and many more. With the Creatio Copilot Studio, no-code creators will be able to design their own use cases in any industry. To maximize the configuration flexibility, Creatio Copilot seamlessly connects to different LLM models.
For End Users, Creatio Copilot acts as a virtual assistant that comprehends natural language, facilitating the completion of tasks efficiently. It can generate human-like prompts, suggest necessary actions, create templates, and provide narratives based on visuals and data.
The extensive list of out-of-the box use cases spans sales, marketing, service, and beyond, enabling business technologists to maximize time-to-market and boost productivity: from optimizing sales strategies and enhancing customer service.
For Sales Professionals, Creatio Copilot enables intelligent scoring to identify highly engaged customers, obtaining summaries and talking points for customer interactions, and receiving next-best action prompts. Sales leaders can also use it to enhance sales forecast accuracy and receive real-time coaching tips for their teams.
For Marketers, Creatio Copilot allows to design optimal campaign flows, select the most responsive audiences, and prepare all necessary communication templates, thereby achieving faster response times and improved conversion rates.
For Customer Service Agents, Creatio Copilot can automate the capture and analysis of customer cases from emails, determine the urgency and category of cases, and suggest the most qualified agent for resolution. It also assists in generating empathetic responses tailored to customer preferences and expectations.
Creatio Copilot represents a paradigm shift in the way businesses approach digital transformation. With its seamless integration of AI and no-code technologies, Creatio empowers businesses to unlock new levels of efficiency, innovation, and growth. Creatio’s commitment to democratizing development ensures that businesses in any industry can harness the transformative potential of GenAI for a maximum degree of freedom.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
