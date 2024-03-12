iCoreConnect Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership With Carestream Dental to Launch Rx Manager





Significant OEM Partnership

OCOEE, FL, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire — iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)(“iCore” or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, announced today Carestream Dental has selected iCoreConnect as a technology partner to launch Rx Manager for Sensei, its practice and patient management brand.

This strategic OEM technology partnership marks another significant advancement in iCore’s mission to deliver innovative solutions and cutting-edge technologies tailored to the evolving needs of its customers.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies, as it brings together iCoreConnect's cutting-edge cloud software and encryption with Carestream Dental’s longstanding Sensei portfolio. The integration will empower users of every Sensei offering—Sensei Cloud, OrthoTrac, PracticeWorks, SoftDent and WinOMS—to seamlessly access a comprehensive suite of features including cloud access, medication history, drug interactions, and ePrescribing.

Key highlights of the integration include:

Streamlined Workflow: Rx Manager streamlines workflow processes by giving the practice the ability to access all required information in or out of the office, including Doctor's favorites, drug compounds, allergy alerts and so much more.

Improved User Experience: Doctors will enjoy an improved user experience with intuitive interfaces and seamless navigation, resulting in increased productivity and satisfaction.

Enterprise Scalability and Flexibility: The integrated solution offers scalability and flexibility to adapt to the evolving needs of businesses, regardless of size, ensuring long-term value and ROI.

"We are thrilled to partner with iCoreConnect to deliver Rx Manager to our customers," said Monica Minore, chief revenue officer, Sensei. "This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to providing best-in-class solutions that empower businesses to thrive in today's dynamic marketplace."

To learn more about Rx Manager, click here

About iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc. is a leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. iCoreConnect’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, positioning iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 16 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 100 product endorsements with state or regional healthcare associations across the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately’ or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contacts:

Mike Cummings or Nick Nelson

ICCT@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870