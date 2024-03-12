Stryve Foods is Proud to Announce New and Improved Retail Packaging Showcasing Thinly Sliced Steak: A Game-Changer in Snacking

PLANO, Texas, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. (“Stryve” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SNAX), a trailblazer in the protein snack industry, is thrilled to announce the Stryve brand relaunch of its innovative retail packaging, showcasing thinly sliced steak, a breakthrough in snacking options. The revamped packaging not only captivates with its enticing food photography but also emphasizes the remarkable benefits of Stryve’s products, including its significantly higher protein content compared to traditional beef jerky, as well as its preservative-free and zero-sugar formula.

Chris Boever, CEO stated “We are highly encouraged by the recent SPINS data ending February 25, 2024, which supports an increase of 39.3% in retail velocity for the Stryve Brand. Consumers are now able to easily identify our superior offering; high quality steak delivering a higher protein source per serving, in addition to, the absence of sugar and preservatives.”

In an era where consumers increasingly seek healthier and more nutritious snack alternatives, Stryve is proud to lead the charge with its thinly sliced steak snacks. By utilizing food photography that highlights the mouthwatering texture and flavor of our products, the brand aims to entice customers with an irresistible visual appeal that complements the exceptional taste experience.

Key Features of Stryve’s New Retail Packaging:

Thinly Sliced Steak – Stryve’s product stands out with its premium-quality thinly sliced steak, ensuring a tender and flavorful snacking experience that is unparalleled in the market.



Higher Protein Content - Unlike conventional beef jerky, Stryve’s thinly sliced steak boasts a significantly higher protein content, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious consumers and fitness enthusiasts seeking to fuel their active lifestyles.



No Preservatives - Stryve is committed to offering a cleaner snacking option by eliminating preservatives from its products, providing peace of mind to consumers who prioritize natural, wholesome ingredients.



Zero Sugar - In response to growing concerns about excessive sugar consumption, Stryve’s thinly sliced steak snacks contain zero sugar, allowing customers to indulge guilt-free.





Stryve is dedicated to continuously innovating and refining our products to meet the evolving needs and preferences of our customers. Boever added “With our new and improved retail packaging, featuring striking food photography and emphasizing the superior quality and nutritional benefits of our thinly sliced steak protein snacks, we are excited about the supporting data and confident in our consumer offerings. Consumers come to the meat snack category for protein and convenience. Stryve products deliver, with more protein per serving than traditional beef jerky and we accomplish it without sugar and preservatives, known consumer dissatisfiers. We encourage you all to taste the difference.”

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is a premium air-dried meat snack company that is conquering the intersection of high protein, great taste, and health under the brands of Braaitime, Kalahari, Stryve, and Vacadillos. Stryve sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products in order to disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods. Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar*, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today. Stryve also markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails, made with simple, all-natural ingredients and 100% real beef with no fillers, preservatives, or by-products.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, convenience store, mass merchants, and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its ecommerce websites and through the Amazon and Walmart platforms. For more information about Stryve Foods, Inc., visit www.ir.stryve.com.

* All Stryve Biltong and Vacadillos products contain zero grams of added sugar, with the exception of the Chipotle Honey flavor of Vacadillos, which contains one gram of sugar per serving.

