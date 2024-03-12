Proxiio Launches in the United States

Bringing Technology-Driven Legal Solutions to Law Firms and Legal Departments

GURUGRAM, India, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proxiio Global Solutions, the breakthrough provider of global legal solutions for law firms and in-house legal departments, today announces its official launch in the United States. With a team of technical and legal experts and a commitment to excellence, Proxiio aims to transform the legal landscape by seamlessly merging human intelligence with cutting-edge technology.



Proxiio brings to the table a team of skilled lawyers with deep knowledge and experience across legal services including managed review, litigation and investigation, eDiscovery, witness preparation, claims evaluation, data subject access requests (DSARs), contracts and compliance management. Clients can expect customized legal solutions from Proxiio, along with guaranteed predictable pricing and enhanced efficiency.

Proxiio’s approach to addressing legal challenges effectively is to start with the core lawyering tasks and then work backward to design efficient and meaningful processes. The company strategically integrates technology into these processes where it can provide the most value, ensuring that clients benefit from its advantages. The company is platform agnostic and tailors its solutions for individual clients based on their unique needs, considering factors such as size, scale and complexity. Proxiio actively incorporates automation technologies, including AI, to further enhance efficiency and provide even greater value.

“The time feels right to launch our company in the United States and bring our unique blend of expertise and technology to clients there,” says Sanjay Singh, co-founder of Proxiio.

“With our proficiency in addressing diverse challenges through technology and robust processes, guaranteed predictable pricing and commitment to data security and quality service delivery, we are poised to make a significant impact in the legal industry,” adds Deepak Mishra, CEO of Proxiio.

Proxiio’s leadership team members have a combined 140+ years of industry expertise across legal, financial and technology verticals. The company has a full-time team of qualified attorneys and certified project managers with decades of experience in leading the delivery of legal services for law firms and general counsel at Fortune 500 corporations. The company is a RelativityOne Certified Partner and has invested heavily in state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure. The company is ISO-certified for information security and quality assurance.

“Corporate legal departments and midsize law firms today are looking for a more customized, personalized, transparent solution with a high level of communication, which can be hard to find in today’s market, and we know that Proxiio can deliver to this level. Clients of Proxiio will receive services that are seamlessly integrated with their business, no matter the size of the firm or the legal department,” says Peter Vazquez, VP of business development based out of the United States.

About Proxiio

Headquartered in India with delivery facilities in Gurugram with sales and marketing leadership based out of the United States, Proxiio is a breakthrough provider of global legal solutions for law firms and in-house legal departments, shaping a new standard with its unwavering dedication to deep subject matter expertise, quality assurance and innovative technological integration. Its systematic approach and proprietary tools ensure legal operational excellence, empowering clients with the acumen and resources necessary to thrive in a competitive landscape. The company specializes in managed review, litigation and investigation services, including eDiscovery, compliance management, DSARs, contract management, witness preparation and claims evaluation.

To learn more about how Proxiio delivers legal services innovation and expertise, visit www.proxiio.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Proxiio

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.528.9445