Tenable Honors Channel Partner Excellence with Global Partner Awards

Awards celebrate contributions and commitment to customer success in cybersecurity and risk management

COLUMBIA, Md., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Exposure Management company, announced the recipients of its 2024 Global Partner Awards, a distinction that honors channel partners for their excellence and dedication to helping organizations worldwide better reduce cyber risk. The fourth annual Global Partner Awards includes nine categories that recognize technology, distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and MSSP partners for their achievements during the 2023 calendar year.



“The Tenable Global Partner Awards recognize partners whose dedication and collaboration with Tenable deliver truly exceptional outcomes in helping customers reduce their cyber risk,” said Jeff Brooks, senior vice president of global channels, Tenable. “As the Tenable Assure Partner program continues to grow and deliver exposure management programs that make a difference, we are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of our winners and all partners.”

Partner of the Year

This prestigious award recognizes the partner who has consistently surpassed expectations in collaboration and contribution throughout the year. From achieving remarkable sales performance to actively participating in joint marketing initiatives and providing exceptional customer support, this partner stands out for their overall excellence.

Asia Pacific and Japan - Ashisuto (Japan)

- Ashisuto (Japan) Europe, the Middle East and Africa - Softcat (UKI)

- Softcat (UKI) Latin America - IBM Brazil

- IBM Brazil North America - CDW

- CDW Public Sector - SHI



Growth Partner of the Year

This award is dedicated to the partner that has exhibited outstanding achievements in expanding their business and Tenable's footprint within their specific region. This partner has not only achieved remarkable revenue growth but has also demonstrated a strategic approach to market expansion, customer acquisition and adoption of Tenable solutions.

Asia Pacific and Japan - JBS (Japan)

- JBS (Japan) Europe, the Middle East and Africa - NTS (Austria)

- NTS (Austria) Latin America - Shield Security

- Shield Security North America - Optiv

- Optiv Public Sector - Amyx



MSSP Partner of the Year

The MSSP Partner of the Year Award acknowledges the Managed Security Service Provider that has excelled in delivering Tenable solutions to their clients. This partner has demonstrated exceptional expertise in managed security services, exhibited innovation in threat detection and response and showcased a commitment to enhancing cybersecurity for their clients.

Global - Dell

- Dell Asia Pacific and Japan - Kordia (New Zealand)

- Kordia (New Zealand) Europe, the Middle East and Africa - Telefónica

- Telefónica Latin America - Accenture SRL Chile

- Accenture SRL Chile North America - eSentire

- eSentire Public Sector - EITS

Distributor of the Year

The Distributor of the Year Award recognizes the distributor that has played a pivotal role in expanding Tenable's reach within their respective region. This partner has consistently demonstrated excellence in channel enablement, including effective distribution, logistical support and partner engagement initiatives.

Asia Pacific and Japan - Westcon Australia

- Westcon Australia Europe, the Middle East and Africa - Arrow (BeLux)

- Arrow (BeLux) Latin America - Adistec

- Adistec North America - Ingram Micro

- Ingram Micro Public Sector - Carahsoft



Global Partner of the Year

Recipients in the following categories represent global partners that have shown excellence in delivering their services to customers and demonstrated outstanding expertise, innovation and success in their field. Their dedication and positive impact set them apart as a leader in the industry.

Technology Partner of the Year - Splunk

- Splunk Global System Integrator of the Year - IBM

- IBM Service Delivery Partner of the Year - Eviden

- Eviden Tenable Cloud Security Partner of the Year - GuidePoint Security

- GuidePoint Security Tenable OT Security Partner of the Year - IBM



Tenable will plant 2,024 trees in honor of its 2024 Global Partner Award recipients and as a symbol of growth. Tenable is committed to making a tangible difference by planting more than 25,000 trees this year in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation .

Join Tenable virtually at Assure World 2024 on April 17, 2024. More information on the Tenable Assure Partner Program is available at: https://www.tenable.com/partners/channel-partner-program .

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.