IPG Health Crowned “Healthcare Network of the Year” on Ad Age A-List 2024

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, IPG Health announced that it has been named “Healthcare Network of the Year” on the prestigious Ad Age A-List for the second consecutive year. Recognized for its excellence in areas like EDI and marrying data and AI with creativity, IPG Health is the only healthcare network to receive this distinguishing honor since the category’s introduction last year.

“Part of our ‘secret sauce’ is the broad diversity of our agency brands, approaches and personas across the network, built from the ground up to be interconnected and interoperable, that enables us to create innovative solutions for our clients’ brands and lead the industry,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health. “To be recognized on such an esteemed list for the second year in a row is testament to our people’s relentless commitment to doing what’s right for our clients, their brands and for each other every day.”

This recognition builds on another monumental year for the network, marked with trailblazing achievements, including the launch of the first-in-industry clinical trial diversity offering, designed to help clinical trial sponsors diversify their clinical trials and ensure more inclusive treatment innovations. The network also introduced IPG Health Influencer ID (IDI), establishing itself as a leader in the field of social media health influencers and activating influential and authentic voices including patients, caregivers and HCPs to drive clients’ business. In addition, IPG Health invested significantly in further building out its content supply chain offering, integrating applications, harmonizing ways of working, connecting global production centers, and harnessing AI to create a content supply chain purpose-built for healthcare marketing. IPG Health continues to leverage the power of AI, integrating it into all aspects of the business with 100+ use cases in various stages of development/implementation across disciplines.

This coveted recognition comes on the heels of IPG Health agency Neon being recently awarded a “Best Place to Work” by Ad Age and MM+M, and Humancare and YuzuYello which were also named a “Best Place to Work” by MM+M. IPG Health represents the most bespoke and diverse agency solutions with 45+ award-winning agency brands including Full-Service, Medical Communications and Specialty offerings.

For more information, please visit Ad Age's A-List 2024.

About IPG Health

IPG Health is a global collective of the world’s most celebrated and awarded healthcare marketing agencies. We are 6,500+ people across six continents driven by a healthy obsession with creating novel marketing solutions, and harnessing creativity, technology, science, and data to inspire behaviors that fuel better health. With 45+ agencies, including 18+ specialized units, our integrated approach to the full range of communications capabilities ensures we can help clients improve outcomes and quality of life for healthcare audiences around the world. Our clients include the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies as well as countless startups, biotech companies, biopharma companies and a variety of life science companies. IPG Health companies have earned coveted accolades including 2024 Ad Age A-List “Healthcare Network of the Year,” and 2023 “Healthcare Network of the Year” at Cannes Lions, Ad Age A-List, Clio Health Awards, the Manny Awards and the New York Festivals Health Awards, as well as 2023 “Network of the Year” at the London International Awards and MM+M Awards. We are part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG). Visit ipghealth.com to learn more.

