Agital Welcomes Marketing Effectiveness and AI Expert Mike Nazzaro as Independent Board Member

Appointment Leverages Two Decades of Industry Expertise for Next Phase of Growth and Success

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agital , the agency delivering measurable business results to marketers and business leaders, announced today the appointment of Mike Nazzaro as a member of the board. With a strong background in martech and successful M&A experience, Mike will support Agital's next growth phase, leveraging AI capabilities to better serve clients, improve results, and enhance internal efficiencies.



Mike brings a wealth of data-driven marketing expertise from his impressive career spanning over two decades. His background includes leadership roles at renowned companies such as P&G, Nielsen Catalina Solutions, and Claritas. With experience spearheading transformative initiatives and driving business growth, Mike is well-positioned to support Agital's ambitious growth goals for clients, employees, and investors.

"I am honored to join Agital as a board member, acting as a resource, advisor, and coach for the company, and am looking forward to contributing to its mission of providing cutting-edge marketing solutions," said Mike Nazzaro. "After meeting with the team and understanding their vision, I am confident in Agital's future success. I’m passionate about our collective goal to move the company toward its most effective use of AI while acquiring companies that propel the industry forward.”

Mike’s expertise aligns perfectly with Agital's vision of innovation and commitment to putting clients and their needs at the center of everything. Mike, a skilled leader, excels in leveraging emerging technologies and directing their value toward customer results and service. His knowledge will be pivotal in steering and harnessing the power of Agital's expanding tech stack, which has been enriched through recent acquisitions like Go Fish Digital and WDG .

With a focus on harnessing emerging technologies such as AI, LLMs, cookieless measurement, and more, Mike's guidance will empower Agital to capitalize on digital transformation and evolving technologies. The parallel between Mike’s experience and Agital's core values strengthens Agital’s collective drive toward industry advancement, ensuring unmatched value delivery, ROI, and client satisfaction.

"Mike's ability to leverage AI and data effectively underscores his commitment to innovation and data-driven excellence," said Jeff Reynolds, CEO of Agital. "With a wealth of experience in private equity, Mike will add a strategic dimension to Agital’s board. We value his insights because of his proven track record of leading transformative initiatives and delivering concrete results."

As an Agital board member, Mike will bring a fresh perspective and strategies to support the company's expansion plans, investment in AI capabilities, and recently acquired companies. His expertise will play a pivotal role in guiding Agital toward its objectives to cement its position as a leader in the marketing technology industry.

About Agital

Agital unites agile strategies and innovative technology to deliver marketing services that create measurable impact for its clients, partners, employees, and the industry. With a national presence and offices in Boston, Washington, DC, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego, and St Louis, our insights-driven approach to strategy is redefining how marketing services are delivered and aligned with clients’ core business objectives. Agital’s full suite of marketing services encompasses holistic and channel-specific offerings designed to advance client performance. From paid and organic search, social media, email, marketplaces, and programmatic to PR, creative, and web development, we have the expertise and integrated approach to achieve client goals. For more information, visit agital.com .

Neil Davies

neil@broadsheetcomms.com