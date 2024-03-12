Crowdbotics Announces CodeOps as a New Standard For Application Development

A complement to DevSecOps, CodeOps enables a new way to build enterprise software centered on systematic code reuse – saving time and reducing risk

What: Crowdbotics introduces CodeOps, a new, holistic approach to software development that leverages AI to enable systemic code reuse

How: Introducing CodeOps, described in the Crowdbotics CodeOps Manifesto

Why: Avanade CTO Aaron Reich: "A paradigm shift focused on code reuse with AI called CodeOps will become standard across the software development lifecycle to accelerate time to market while balancing the needs of IT governance."



BERKELEY, Calif. , March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowdbotics, pioneer of CodeOps as the new standard methodology for software development, today officially unveiled the company’s vision for a new approach to enterprise software development. CodeOps helps organizations reuse code at scale, saving time and money and reducing risk. More importantly, by leveraging reusable code for duplicated features and functionality, developers can focus on innovative, differentiated code that makes a difference to their organizations.

In 2024, there is an intensified focus on increasing efficiency and productivity. Crowdbotics recognizes that businesses are under tremendous pressure to justify new tech spending while seeking to derive as much value as possible from their existing technology investments. CodeOps is precisely the solution to these challenges. It is both a new methodology and technological approach to solving a challenge that has vexed organizations for decades. By finally delivering on the promise of systematic code reuse, businesses can bring software to market faster and at lower costs than traditional methods.

“CodeOps is an emerging movement with several ‘kindred spirit’ companies using similar approaches. For example, GitHub calls it ‘innersourcing,’” said Anand Kulkarni, founder and CEO, Crowdbotics. “One of the exciting things about foundational movements is that they exist independently of any one company. We are thrilled to share our vision today for CodeOps as we believe there are sizable benefits across our entire industry and for customers of all sizes. In parallel with the current AI revolution, we believe that CodeOps represents a paradigm shift that dramatically improves the process of building enterprise software.”

CodeOps | AI and Code Reuse for Modern Software Development

While the latest AI advancements enable CodeOps, this new approach is about far more than leveraging code generation. AI enables a shift-left approach in which code reuse begins during a project's requirements definition phase.

A core principle of CodeOps is that code reuse begins with requirements. Waiting until the development phase inevitably leads to failure. With improved execution of the requirements phase, business stakeholders and the development team are in better sync, and a solid foundation is also laid, enabling systematic code reuse. CodeOps takes further advantage of AI to match defined requirements directly with reusable code modules and finally relies on AI to assemble those code modules into a nearly complete application. Taking teams from idea to spec and then from spec to code, all at a record pace is the magic AI paired with this new CodeOps methodology.

"Copilots and GenAI are driving a hidden revolution that affects how products and services will be built," said Aaron Reich, Chief Technology Officer, Avanade. "A paradigm shift focused on code reuse with AI called CodeOps will become standard across the software development lifecycle to accelerate time to market while balancing the needs of IT governance."

“We work with organizations forced to become software companies, such as retail and manufacturing,” added Kulkarni. “Any organization can benefit from the modular approach to software creation as each code module has been verified or safe listed, and the full code components live in a code repository. This differs from low-code solutions because the entire code set can be seen, and each component has been vetted and approved by someone in the organization.”

Crowdbotics Outlines Four Fundamental Tenets in Its CodeOps Manifesto :

Embrace and extend existing code: Businesses should prioritize reusing and modularizing existing code while treating every project as an opportunity to build upon what already exists. This approach fosters efficiency, reduces redundancy, and accelerates development.

Businesses should prioritize reusing and modularizing existing code while treating every project as an opportunity to build upon what already exists. This approach fosters efficiency, reduces redundancy, and accelerates development. Seamless integration with DevOps: CodeOps isn’t a revolution; it’s an evolution that enhances DevOps processes without disruption by leveraging current infrastructure and workflows to ensure a natural and progressive adoption for DevOps practitioners.

CodeOps isn’t a revolution; it’s an evolution that enhances DevOps processes without disruption by leveraging current infrastructure and workflows to ensure a natural and progressive adoption for DevOps practitioners. Balance between AI and human ingenuity: AI plays a crucial role in generating and identifying code, while human creativity augments projects. This balance ensures that AI serves not as a crutch but as a catalyst for innovation and efficiency.

AI plays a crucial role in generating and identifying code, while human creativity augments projects. This balance ensures that AI serves not as a crutch but as a catalyst for innovation and efficiency. Success Starts with the Idea, not the Code: Beginning a project with a reuse mindset sets the foundation for maximizing reuse. Turning an initial idea into comprehensive requirements becomes the linchpin for success. Great requirements documentation bridges any gap between the business and IT and powers successful reuse code.

About Crowdbotics

Crowdbotics helps enterprise customers deliver applications faster using strategic code reuse and generative AI. Our platform enables teams to speed up software development while maintaining governance over code from multiple sources. This process of generating, storing, and strategically reusing code is an emerging framework called CodeOps. To learn more, visit Crowdbotics .