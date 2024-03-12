Solera and Aon Collaborate to Offer Employers Curated Network of Digital Health Solutions and Analytics for Clinical Outcomes and Cost Savings

Collaboration provides personalized employee health experiences and optimized outcomes across the most common chronic conditions - delivering a streamlined solution

PHOENIX, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera Health , the premier technology platform for connecting people seamlessly and easily to health solutions that work, today announced a collaboration with Aon (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm. This joint effort helps more employers deliver personalized employee health experiences and optimize health outcomes for the most common chronic conditions.



By integrating the Solera HALO™ omni-condition management platform with Aon’s Health Risk Navigator predictive analytics tool, employers may harness innovations in digital health by providing access to Solera’s carefully curated network of clinically validated resources - with the ability to identify and engage high-risk employees. Aon will then combine Solera’s solution engagement, utilization and clinical data with employers’ medical and pharmacy data to measure health outcomes and employers’ return on investment for health services that their employees use.

The collaboration promises to help simplify the health care experience for employees who utilize these health resources. According to a nationwide survey released this year by the Business Group on Health, U.S. employers are increasingly worried (46%) about a lack of integration between virtual care vendors and many (43%) believe there are too many solutions on the market.

Addressing Point Solution Fatigue: Simplifying Benefits Management for Employers

“We are thrilled to work with Aon to help deliver best-in-class condition management to US employers,” said Mary Langowski, CEO at Solera. “By leveraging Aon’s sophisticated analytics capabilities, our HALO platform will streamline the health care experience for employers and their employees - while incorporating much-needed accountability.”

“Our mission is to provide valuable, effective and cost-efficient solutions that meet employers’ needs while delivering the very best benefits for employees,” said Kevin Fyock, North American innovation leader for Health Solutions at Aon. “We know organizations face growing pressures to rein in employee benefit costs and sought a collaborator that could help curate and integrate effective, high performing digital health solutions to support clients’ unique needs.”

The Solera HALO platform helps employers cut through the noise of a crowded point solution market by providing a simplified digital health ecosystem, delivering more efficient, effective results for better employee health. Solera’s acuity matching algorithms identify each employee’s best-fit condition solutions for a personalized experience, thereby helping to improving clinical outcomes and reducing excess costs. Integrated reporting facilitates transparency and vendor accountability to provide the employer a clearer picture of what works and what does not in their population.

About Solera Health

Solera is changing lives by guiding people to better health solutions that work. The Solera HALO™ value-based technology platform enables successful interventions that address the most prevalent and costly chronic conditions. Solera matches consumers to their best-fit solution within carefully curated networks of digital and community-based point solutions, and drives superior engagement and outcomes by managing performance. Solera’s technology platform serves payers and employers by streamlining, integrating, and creating accountability in the point solution ecosystem. For more information, visit www.soleranetwork.com.