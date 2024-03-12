Submit Release
Evaluating the values and limitations for coral and oyster reefs in coastal disaster risk reduction: a literature review

Published 12 March 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: mitigation, review, socio-economy

Previous researchers have made efforts to link the limitations and values of coral and oyster reefs to coastal defence. However, given the context in which reef ecosystems interact with changing climate and human behaviours, synthesising the available information is necessary to know the status and actions needed to improve the situation. To comprehend and advance this field, we used a detailed review approach to examine 84 relevant previous papers to provide a comprehensive overview of the existing state of knowledge of the values and limitations of coral and oyster reefs in coastal disaster risk reduction. The results show that the literature on the economic valuation of oyster reefs in coastal disaster risk reduction is in its infancy and therefore needs more attention. Due to the lower threshold of environmental tolerance of corals, the ongoing and projected global warming circumstances will put coral reefs more at risk than oyster reefs. The severity of the associated consequences for humans will depend on socioeconomic disparity and poor governance among coastal communities. Individuals who rely on climate-susceptible livelihoods will suffer the most. The authors recommend collaborative studies involving local governments to investigate the possibility of making payment for the services of these organisms a requirement for living near them. Additionally, simulation and modelling studies on the reactions of corals and oyster reefs to short, medium, and long-term projected climate change and human influences are necessary.

Turay B., Conteh I., & Gbetuwa S., 2024. Evaluating the values and limitations for coral and oyster reefs in coastal disaster risk reduction: a literature review. Environment, Development, and Sustainability. doi: 10.1007/s10668-024-04582-w. Article.

