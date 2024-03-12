Thumzup® Exceeds 18,000 Paid Posts on its Proprietary Social Media AdTech Platform

Company Continues to demonstrate strong growth in advertisers and users while increasing payouts to its community

Thumzup’s members have now earned more than $180,000 through its platform

Los Angeles, CA, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup ® Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TZUP) is pleased to announce that it has surpassed 18,000 paid posts on its proprietary social media AdTech platform. This milestone illustrates the vibrant engagement of the Thumzup community, which has collectively earned over $180,000, demonstrating the platform's significant impact and value.

"Thumzup aims to become a cornerstone application within the Gig Economy, offering users a unique opportunity to earn from their social media presence," stated Robert Steele, Thumzup's Chief Executive Officer. "We are immensely proud that the Thumzup community has already earned over $180,000 for their positive social media posts about the brands they love. We believe that we are not only enhancing the brand recognition of our advertisers but are also positively impacting the lives of our community members, by allowing them to earn extra money by telling their friends on social media about brands that advertise through Thumzup. We are optimistic about the future and look forward to reporting more milestones for our platform, as we continue to execute our plans."

The Thumzup app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play , incentivizes virtually everyone to become social media advocates for the brands they enjoy by paying them cash for approved posts.

Thumzup's proprietary technology is at the forefront of democratizing the social media marketing and advertising landscape, a sector currently estimated to be worth over $200 billion and experiencing rapid growth [ 1] . As digital advertising expenditure continues to grow [ 2] , it is noteworthy that 60% of consumers report being influenced in their purchasing decisions by content shared by friends or family members [3]. Thumzup stands ready to enable brands and businesses of all sizes to leverage these influential recommendations at scale.

[1] https://www.adexchanger.com/ad-exchange-news/iab-us-digital-ad-revenues-top-200-billion-for-the-first-time/

[2] https://rbr.com/a-big-boost-in-ad-revenue-growth-all-thanks-to-digital/

[3] https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesbusinesscouncil/2023/03/13/why-user-generated-content-is-winning/?sh=50d64ab16e94

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info:

investors@thumzupmedia.com

800-403-6150

