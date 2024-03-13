Richardson Plastic Surgeons on the Benefits of Laser Skin Resurfacing

The six surgeons of Regional Skin & Laser Center in Richardson and Sherman discuss the ways in which laser skin resurfacing can benefit the complexion.

RICHARDSON, TX, USA, March 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Regional Skin & Laser Center, a medical spa in Richardson , Rockwall, and Sherman, a team of experienced estheticians offers a plethora of sought-after non-surgical treatments. The center is supervised by six board-certified plastic surgeons: Drs. Denton Watumull, Joshua Lemmon, Bruce Byrne, Chase Derrick, Chirag Mehta, and Derek Rapp. While procedures performed at the medical spa include cosmetic injectables and exfoliating facials, especially popular are the center’s wide range of laser procedures, says Dr. Watumull. The practice employs several devices developed by Sciton, an internationally-renowned laser manufacturer, including the Contour TRL and HALOsystems for laser skin resurfacing Featured at medical spas around the world, laser skin resurfacing is a minimally-invasive treatment designed to enhance the complexion. The procedure, explains Dr. Rapp, aims to stimulate the mid-layer of skin (or the dermis) with concentrated light energy, which can prompt the outer layer of skin (the epidermis) to renew its collagen production. As a result, the doctors continue, laser skin resurfacing can:• Produce a smoother, more even complexion• Reduce the appearance of common age-related concerns (e.g. fine lines, wrinkles, age spots)• Remove both atrophic (indented) and hypertrophic (raised) scars• Address pigmentation issues, such as redness or sun damage• Tighten loose or sagging skinAdditionally, says Dr. Derrick, many of the lasers used at Regional Skin & Laser Center are equipped with advanced settings that allow the provider to customize energy levels. The physicians also mention that the treatment is generally administered in a few short sessions, and extensive downtime is seldom necessary.Moreover, the surgeons advise patients interested in laser skin resurfacing to seek out a qualified provider to administer the treatment. In their professional opinion, entrusting the procedure to a licensed esthetician or reputable medical spa can increase chances of a safe and successful experience.About Regional Skin & Laser CenterRegional Skin & Laser Center is an elite medical spa with locations in Richardson, Sherman, and Rockwall, TX. The center is operated by qualified aesthetic professionals and certified nurse specialists, and supervised by the surgical team from Regional Plastic Surgery Center & Spa. In addition to a large variety of non-surgical laser procedures, facials, and injectables, Regional Skin & Laser Center sports a vast collection of medical-grade skin care products. The physicians are available for interview upon request.For more information about Regional Plastic Surgery Center, visit create-beauty.com and facebook.com/RegionalPlasticSurgeryCenterSpa.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.regionalskinlaser.com/practice-news/richardson-plastic-surgeons-on-the-benefits-of-laser-skin-resurfacing/ ###Regional Skin & Laser CenterRichardson Location:3201 E President George Bush Hwy, Suite #105Richardson, TX 75082(972) 470-5012Sherman Location:1111 E Sara Swamy DrSherman, TX 75090(972) 470-5012Rockwall Location:1407 Ridge Rd, Suite #101Rockwall, TX 75087(214) 535-9623Rosemont Media