Nékter Juice Bar® Celebrates Grand Opening in Gilbert
Join the party for a chance to win Free Nékter For a Year, March 16GILBERT, AZ, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nékter Juice Bar®, an award-winning modern juice bar concept, is expanding in Arizona and opening a new location in Gilbert, AZ. The newest Nékter is located at the Gilbert & Warner Town Center, 35 E. Warner Rd, and is hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Hourly raffles from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. will give guests a chance at winning Free Nékter For a Year. Franchise owner Vanessa Aguirre leads the Gilbert store.
“Juices and smoothies have always been a part of my life growing up. I believe that making healthy choices can feel and taste amazing,” said Vanessa Aguirre, Owner of the Gilbert Nékter Juice Bar®. “Coming from a background of family-owned Mexican restaurants who serve our community family recipes, I was excited to open and offer something I am passionate about and could serve anyone on their health journey. Nékter has made it easy and delicious to make daily healthy choices.”
The March 16 Gilbert Nékter grand opening will also feature $3 smoothies and juices 9 a.m.-1 p.m., music, giveaways and More!
To be part of the grand opening fun, RSVP here!
Launched in 2010 in Southern California, Nékter has become one of the industry's most successful brands. The brand continues to bring its mission and nutrient-rich menu to more communities across the country, with more than 330 locations open or in various stages of development.
Nékter Juice Bar serves natural ingredients for real people with real health benefits. In addition, the brand has entirely transformed the juice bar experience, offering total ingredient transparency by eliminating hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients, and artificial flavors from its menu.
Nékter offers freshly made juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls made to order. Customers can customize their orders by adding or removing ingredients to create a drink or bowl that meets their specific dietary needs and tastes.
In addition to these signature offerings, the Gilbert location will also feature superfood oats from 7 a.m.-1 p.m., cleanses for a healthy reset, and vegan SKOOP ice cream. Customers may order in-store, online, and even have their favorite Nékter products delivered through DoorDash, Postmates, and UberEats.
The Gilbert Nékter is 1,100 sq. ft. and is located on the corner of Gilbert and Warner Rd. The store will be open Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
To learn more about Nékter, including their menu and locations, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com or follow the Gilbert Nékter on Instagram @nekterjuicebargilbert.
You can also download the Nékter loyalty app to start earning juicy rewards. The app is available for free via the Apple Store or Google Play.
*Free Nékter for a year equals one 16-ounce free smoothie, juice, or acai bowl once a week for 52 weeks. - The free Nekter can only be redeemed at the Gilbert location through the Nékter app.
*$3 16oz juices & smoothies that will be available for purchase are Berry Banana Burst, Pink Flamingo, Mango Delight, and PBJ Smoothie.
*Only two acai bowl flavors will be available during the grand opening: the Banna Berry and the Dragon Fruit.
About Nékter Juice Bar®
As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America's increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean, and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed "Grab N' Go" juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse options to help guests live "Better with Nékter." At its core, Nékter believes that "healthy" can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.
Now with 330 locations open or in development, Nékter is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice bar category. Recent industry recognition includes being named multiple times to the Entrepreneur Top Food Franchises list and earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 500 at least five times. Since opening its first location in 2010, Nékter has received tremendous recognition from multiple leading business and restaurant industry authorities such as Franchise Times, Nation's Restaurant News, Newsweek, QSR Magazine, Restaurant Business, and more. Recently, Nation's Restaurant News ranked Nékter in the top 250 restaurant brands in the country. Nékter also offers discounted franchising opportunities for women business owners and veterans.
For more information about Nékter, including franchising opportunities, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com.
