Modified Starch Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Modified Starch Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the modified starch market size is predicted to reach $16.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.
The growth in the modified starch market is due to the increasing demand for processed foods. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest modified starch market share. Major players in the modified starch market include Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, AAK Group, AGRANA, Tate & Lyle Ingredients Americas LLC.
Modified Starch Market Segments
• By Type: Cationic Starch, Etherified Starch, Resistant Starch, Pre-Gelatinized
• By Raw Material: Potato, Corn, Cassava, Wheat, Other Raw Materials
• By Application: Food And Beverages, Animal Feed, Paper-Making, Weaving And Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global modified starch market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Modified starch refers to the starch extracted from grains and vegetables such as corn, waxy maize, tapioca, potato, or wheat that has been treated to improve its ability to maintain the texture and structure of the food. Modified starch is used in food products that need to be cooked at high temperatures, microwaved, freeze-dried, or baked and fried so that the real texture of the food does not change during the cooking process.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Modified Starch Market Characteristics
3. Modified Starch Market Trends And Strategies
4. Modified Starch Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Modified Starch Market Size And Growth
……
27. Modified Starch Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Modified Starch Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
