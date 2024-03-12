Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Published New Study regarding the Effect of Ingestion of Cysteine Peptide containing Glutathione on Skin Brightness

Tokyo--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Limited (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Japan; Koji Kishimoto, representative director and president) conducted the clinical study regarding skin brightness in cysteine peptide and published it in Cosmetics 2023, 10, 72. In this study, Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences defined glutathione (GSH), cysteinylglycine (Cys-Gly), and glutamylcysteine (-Glu-Cys) as cysteine peptide and performed a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to investigate the effects of orally administered cysteine peptide on human skin brightness.

The study showed that the group who orally took the cysteine peptide at 45 mg for 12 weeks exhibited arm brightening in a time-dependent manner, and a significant difference was observed compared to the placebo at week 12.

Study details

This study was designed to be a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group comparative study with healthy males and females aged between 20 and 65 years old. Eligible participants were randomly allocated into three groups (cysteine peptide 45 mg: n = 16, 90 mg: n = 15, and placebo: n = 16). Each subject ingested six tablets every day for 12 weeks, and skin brightness (L value) was measured using a CM-26d portable spectrophotometer (Konica Minolta, Tokyo Japan) at screening, 0 w, 4 w, 8 w, and 12 w.

Result

All groups showed a significant difference in arm brightness at 12 weeks compared to 0 weeks. Moreover, the ΔL value was significantly brighter in the 45 mg group compared to the placebo (p = 0.028) at 12 weeks. The ΔL value of 90 mg was higher than the placebo group at 12 weeks.

Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences has the affiliate of KOHJIN Life Sciences which is the manufacturer of Glutathione located in Japan. KOHJIN Life Sciences has a history of more than 70 years of production, and it continues to strive towards the realization of new value creation by combining the advanced fermentation technologies of Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences Group companies and through research and development in the field of biotechnology.

