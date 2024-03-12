OSS Wins U.S. Intelligence AI Project for Liquid Immersion-Cooled Storage Server at the Edge

ESCONDIDO, Calif., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged high-performance compute (HPC) for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, has secured a pilot project to provide a liquid immersion-cooled data storage system for use on a deployable ground station. The project is expected to lead to follow-on production orders.



Procured through a global defense prime contractor, the win represents the first liquid immersion-cooled high-performance compute solution for a U.S. intelligence agency mobile ground station application and a new intelligence community end user for OSS.

The deployment will leverage OSS' unique rugged mobile edge technology, consisting of the company’s Gen 4 PCIe® 3U-SDS configured as a high-speed NVMe data recording system that can deliver up to 52GB/s sustained storage bandwidth.

OSS will integrate two 3U-SDS units into a liquid immersion-cooled system which will be a part of a deployable ground station at the edge. The custom storage accelerator system will be ruggedized for the harshest of edge environments.

“This project, for a major government intelligence agency contracted through a prime contractor partner, represents expansion of our mission applications into the intelligence community, consistent with our growth strategies,” commented OSS VP of sales, Robert Kalebaugh. “It also demonstrates our commitment to provide high throughput, ruggedized storage capabilities and solutions that are directly impacting the AI/ML mission objectives of emerging Department of Defense platforms. We anticipate that this initial design win will lead to other deployments that require high speed, low latency compute accelerators and data acquisition solutions.”

The immersion-cooled technology solutions utilize non-conductive, chemically inert, non-corrosive fluids. These liquids are similar to water and fully immerse products like the 3U-SDS, where the liquid’s boiling point properties remove the heat from the electronics efficiently without the use of large heat sinks, fans, or liquid pumps. The absence of heat sinks allows for very compact rugged platforms and helps provide high performance, and low noise, in small form factors, which are key product features for the edge.

The 3U-SDS system is powered by two Intel processors and 16 NVMe storage drives—an ideal configuration for high-speed data acquisition, recording and analysis. It is capable of ingesting, recording and storing up to 960 terabytes of raw RF data signals onto high-speed NVMe SSDs.

The NVMe SSDs are securely encased in removable, encrypted drive packs to enable easily expandable and transportable data storage. For uploading massive amounts of collected data to the secure cloud, the drive packs can be easily transferred to SDS servers or Centauri storage expansion systems installed in ground stations equipped with high-bandwidth Internet connections.

This latest win follows the company’s recently announced direct to chip liquid cooled solution for a foreign navy submarine application expanding OSS’ market leading cooling solution approaches for rugged high performance computing at the edge.

The OSS SDS storage system is also available for commercial and industrial use and can be ordered directly from OSS sales engineers at sales@onestopsystems.com or +1 (877) 438-2724.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI Transportable solutions for the demanding ‘edge.’ OSS designs and manufactures the highest performance compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to the harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI Transportables require—and OSS delivers—the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, the fitness of the 3U-SDS for a particular application or environment, the final specifications of the 3U-SDS to be delivered to the customer, the actual bandwidth achieved, the maximum storage size of the 3U-SDS, the amount and timing of the revenue recognition, the ability to secure production or follow-on orders for this customer, and other future financial projections. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

